Elon Musk’s response on the alleged affair with the ex-wife of the co-founder of Google

the tycoon Elon Musk denied having an affair with Nicole Shanahanthat she was the wife of the co-founder of Google Sergey Brin, and that this relationship had precipitated the divorce between the two, as reported by the newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

Through Twitter and in response to a question asked on the same social network and commenting on the information published by the newspaper, Musk said: “Sergey and I are friends and we were together at a party last night”. Thus, she denied that the friendship between him and Brin was broken

“I have only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. nothing romantic”, he added.

This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

In response to an account that expressed support and relief at the denial, Musk replied wryly: “I haven’t had sex in years (sigh).”

Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

According to him Wall Street Journal, which quoted people familiar with the matter, the love affair between Musk and Shanahan ended the long-standing friendship that the Tesla leader had with the Google co-founder. Both have exorbitant fortunes: Musk is the richest in the world and Brin, the eighth.

The newspaper recalls that Musk acknowledged that for years he regularly visited Brin at his home in Silicon Valley. (California).

A friendship that extended to business, when during the economic crisis of 2008, Brin contributed about $500,000 to Tesla, when the luxury electric vehicle company was trying to increase its production.

According to the sources cited by the Wall Street JournalTensions between the two tycoons have increased in recent months, to the point that Brin has ordered his financial advisers to sell his personal investments in Musk’s companies.

Divorce court papers, filed last January, cite “irreconcilable differences” between the couple as the reason for the split.

Always according to the newspaper, Brin and Shanahan had been separated for a year, but living together when the alleged “affair” took place, which occurred in early December.

In the last two months, Musk’s personal life has made the world’s front pages: he was accused of misconduct with a flight attendant from his aerospace company (accusation he denied) and Business Insider He reported that He had two children at the end of last year with an executive from another of his companies, Neuralink.

Also, earlier this month, Musk tried to back out of the twitter buyout deal, claiming that the company did not provide him with the information necessary to assess the prevalence of fake or spam accounts. Twitter replied that “it has made an effort” to provide him with the information and sued him in court to comply with the agreement. The trial -accelerated- will be resolved next October.

Brin co-founded Google, now a unit of Alphabet, with Larry Page in 1998, helping to make it one of the most valuable companies in the world. He and Page stepped down from running the company in 2019, but both remain on the board.

Since then, he has been heavily involved in fitness activities, at one point trying to learn many different Olympic sports, according to people who know him. He runs a $4.4 billion family foundation that has supported causes like Parkinson’s education and research, and is affiliated with an aircraft startup called LTA Research and Exploration.

