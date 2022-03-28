Elon Musk’s six predictions about the future

Elon Musk He is one of the great tycoons of the moment. The South African, who ousted Jeff Bezos last year (Amazon CEO) as the richest man in the worldhas a heritage that amounts to 256 billion dollars, that is, about 234 billion euros, according to data offered by ‘Bloomberg‘.

Despite this, one of the main features of the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is its tendency to armake random predictions about the future, in which he includes his opinions on how the future of the human species, life on Mars and/or in Space, problems with electrical supplies and the commitment to cryptocurrencies as a new form of economy, among others many. Now, he has returned to announce new predictions and reaffirm forecasts that he has already made in the past.

Arrival on Mars by the year 2029

One of the predictions launched by Musk was the arrival of humans on mars. On this scenario, the businessman has already spoken on previous occasions, when he stated weeks ago that in the best case it could occur in about five years, and in the worst scenario, in about ten years.

For this, he mentioned some factors such as the manufacture of an aircraft capable of carrying out this missionsuch as Starship, which is currently under development and described as: “the most complex and advanced rocket ever made” and the management of costs to be able to finance a trip to which he has put a date again. the year 2029humans will colonize the Red Planet, as he wrote in his official twitter account.

Tesla surpasses Apple as the largest company

One of the Major endorsements, if not the most important of Elon Musk, is Tesla. The electric car manufacturer is one of the fastest growing on the stock market in recent months, which is why Musk has increased his fortune to the point of unseating Bezos. For this reason, the South African predicted last year that his company would overtake Apple as the world’s largest company in profit volume.

“I think there is a >0% chance that Tesla is the largest company“, he said in response to a tweet that suggested the sorpasso to the electronics giant.

The settlement of cryptocurrencies

He said it in 2021 and has confirmed it again. The cryptocurrencies they will be the main form of economy of the future. About them, he said that their destruction is impossible. “Still, governments could slow them down,” he said. Musk thinks that the hegemony of a new currency that is supervised and controlled by a network system, it is much more reliable

Arrival of space tourism

Last year, Musk announced the goal of make humans a multiplanetary species. As a SpaceX test pilot, it will launch Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa into space next year.

However, it is not the only plan, since wants to send about 1,000 ships in 2040, within 18 years. And to achieve this, he intends to build a ship a week, which implies a brutal and almost unprecedented production rate. You want to carry out mass production of rockets as soon as possible.

Electric vehicles and planes

Electric means of transport will dominate the landscape in the future. Elon Musk highlighted in terms of the aircraft the need to work on the energy density of batteries to achieve electric planes capable of flying and making routes like conventional planes. Regarding vehicles, he also mentioned that they will be the predominant ones as of this decade.

Neural chips to heal brain injuries

Beyond his space and ground objectives with his companies, Musk wants to go one step further in the world of science, and specifically, with the development of neural chips that are capable of curing brain injuries. In February the startup Neuarlinkwanted to make a plan to achieve the recovery of human mobilitythrough the implementation of a chip in the brain. A project that had begun with different tests carried out on monkeys.