Elon Musk’s Starlink could make Dogecoin unstoppable

The Dogecoin Foundation has released a roadmap that includes a project that will see blockchain dogecoin partner with Elon Musk’s Internet service Starlink to enable Dogecoin transactions in remote locations. Details of the project, called RadioDoge, should be unlocked as it takes shape according to the Dogecoin Foundation.

The news aroused some enthusiasm in the dogecoin community. According to cryptocurrency YouTuber and loyal Dogecoin backer Matt Wallace, the integration could essentially make Dogecoin “unstoppable.”

Starlink is the internet service powered by SpaceX’s constellation of satellites. According to research earlier this year by Arthur Gervais, a lecturer at Imperial College London, Starlink has the potential to help Dogecoin miners increase the network’s transaction reach by several orders of magnitude. According to the research, with the Internet service provided by optical fiber, the estimated round trip time (RTT) between London and Singapore is 159 ms, while on Starlink it is 108 ms.

“Dogecoin could very well increase the scope of transactions by a lot if its miners were to engage in a dedicated Starlink network,” wrote Gervais. “Using Starlink as a network to propagate blockchain peer-to-peer data among miners would also help substantially accelerate the current blockchain reach, without compromising its security.” Gervais’s proposal could be tested with this latest development.

2021 was a very exciting year for Dogecoin. The price of the network’s native token, DOGE, has increased by approximately 3,730%. It is currently trading at $ 0.16, down about 75% from its all-time high of $ 0.75.

Regardless, market participants are excited for the meme coin to start the new year, for various reasons. Many of these reasons are related to Elon Musk as the billionaire was a staunch supporter of the coin. Another reason for its success is the SpaceX Falcon X mission which was funded with DOGE and scheduled to launch in May 2022. Another reason is Tesla’s plan to accept DOGE for payment for its products within the first quarter. of this year. In addition, there are several projects in the pipeline that will bring improvements to Dogecoin’s already promising blockchain infrastructure.