Elon Musk’s Starlink Network: Prices, services and countries where it is available

Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet service is now available in the Dominican Republic and, according to the company, it works by sending information through the vacuum of space, where it travels much faster than fiber optic cable and can reach to many more people and places.

Also, since the Starlink satellites are in low orbit, the round-trip data time is much less than with satellites in geostationary orbit (traveling higher than 36,000 km from the Earth’s surface).

For this reason, the aforementioned company ensures on its website that the foregoing allows it to “offer services such as online games that are not normally possible in other satellite broadband systems.”

But, Do you already know the services that this internet network can offer?

For residences, Starlink offers high-speed, low-latency service (the round-trip data time between the user and the satellite) throughout the world.

Within each coverage area, orders are fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis.

However, Starlink has a price made up of several payments. On the one hand, you have to pay the price of the hardware kit, which is the one that has the antenna, the router and all the cables. Then, you have to pay for shipping, and lastly, you also have to pay your monthly fee.

In the case of the Dominican Republic, the monthly payment would be RD$7,080, although the kit alone would cost RD$38,900, while in Europe the price of the Starlink kit is 499 euros, 60 euros for shipping, plus the monthly payment of 99 euros.

For the United States the monthly cost is US$112, the kit for self-installation (antenna, router and cables) costs US$699 and the shipping costs amount to US$69. But for the premium program, the monthly payment is $500 and the self-install kit costs $2,500.

Other services

As for its offer for companies, “Starlink Business” guarantees faster Internet speeds and higher performance for good work performance of companies. The system helps secure bandwidth for critical operations 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

There is also the virtual reality (VR) service that allows the user, according to Starlinkhave immediate access to high-speed, low-latency internet as needed in any destination where Starlink offers active coverage.

Starlink for RV is ideal for customers traveling to locations where connectivity has been unreliable or unavailable at all.

Similarly, for maritime service, the company ensures high-speed, low-latency internet while at sea.

From merchant ships, to oil rigs and premium yachts, “Starlink Maritime” allows you to connect from the world’s most remote waters, just as you would at the office or at home.

Setting

The Starlink kit comes with everything you need to get connectivity, including Wi-Fi router, power supply, cables and base.

The equipment requires a clear view of the sky to connect. Downloading the Starlink app is required to determine your best installation location.

In these places the Starlink network is available

This network is available in almost every state in the United States.

However, in others such as London, Kansas City, Detroit, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Toronto, Madison, Ohio, among others, it will be available in 2023.

In Latin America Starlink has reached different countries including the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Saint Martin, Chile and Brazil.

While in Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Nicaragua, Haiti, Jamaica, Panama, Costa Rica, among others, they are waiting for the 2023 to start offering its services.

For its part, the European continent is the one with the most countries on the waiting list. Places like London, France, Austria, Portugal and Spain can already use this internet service.

As for the Asian continent, many countries are missing through which to introduce the network and the Internet, most of them are waiting for permission to implement the network in that territory. In Asia there is no Starlink internet.

In Oceania, the network is only found in two countries on that continent: Australia and New Zealand.