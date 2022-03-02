Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet terminals arrive in Ukraine

A shipment of satellite internet service terminals star link from Elon Musk arrived on monday Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian ministry that had requested the devices from the American billionaire in the face of the Russian invasion.

the satellite network star link could provide an internet connection in the areas hit by the attacks of the Russian army that invaded Ukraine last Thursday.

“star link I arrive. Thanks Elon MuskUkrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, in charge of the digital sector, tweeted with a photograph of a truck carrying the terminals.

“You’re welcome,” replied the founder of SpaceX in the same social network.

punctual order

On Saturday, Mykhailo Fedorov had written to Elon Musk on Twitter: “While you rehearse colonizing Mars,Russia try to occupy Ukraine! If their rockets successfully land from space, Russian missiles attack Ukrainian civilians. We ask you to provide stations star link for Ukraine“.

Ukraine has been the target of cyberattacks since Russiaaccording to the country’s information security agency, raising fears over telecommunication networks.

SpaceXon the other hand, launched on Friday the second group of some fifty satellites star link intended to provide an internet connection to customers around the world without the need for terrestrial infrastructure. (AFP)

