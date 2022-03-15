Elon Musk’s strange and offensive tweets about the war in Ukraine

Elon Musk in a photo from August 2021 (Patrick Pleul/Reuters/file)

“I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to a fight. Ukraine is at stake.”.

With a provocative tweet, the American billionaire Elon Musk he challenged the Russian president to a duel to end the invasion of Ukraine.

The strange challenge did not go unnoticed and was retweeted thousands of times. Several users joked that the founder of Tesla and the head of the Kremlin could organize a judo fightsince Musk practices several martial arts, including the one preferred by the Russian leader (who was expelled from the international federation of this discipline after the invasion).

the founder of Tesla and Space X, known for his irreverent and politically incorrect messages on Twitter, he went further on the subject of war on Monday.

In a previous message, even seemed to be joking about the conflict. shared a famous meme with the image of Pablo Escobar and wrote: “Netflix is ​​waiting for the end of the war to make a movie about a black Ukrainian boy who falls in love with a transgender Russian soldier.”

In another message, Musk mocked people who publicly support different causes with a meme depicting a person holding a Ukrainian flag and the caption “I support current things.” Behind the man, there are symbols of various causes, such as peace and the flag of the LGBTQ+ community.

On the other hand, it is not the first time that Elon Musk has publicly challenged someone to a fight. In 2020 he challenged Johnny Depp to a mixed martial arts fight because the actor had insulted him. Musk had been “involved” in the divorce lawsuit between Depp and his ex, Amber Heard, for an alleged sexual relationship with the latter.

It’s also not the first time Musk has spoken out about the Ukraine war. At the beginning of the conflict, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov he had asked Musk for help in providing his country’s Internet connection through his space satellites. The promise was fulfilled since a few days later it delivered routers and directed its Starlink satellites towards Ukraine.

In addition to wanting to challenge Putin to a duel, Elon Musk has already clearly expressed his support for the Ukrainian people by writing next to a flag: “firmly on the side of Ukraine”.

In addition, his electric car company Tesla announced that it will continue to pay its Ukrainian employees if they are recruited to fight.

