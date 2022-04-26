Elon Musk’s Twitter will be a scary place

Before and after the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, Donald Trump used Twitter to inflame his supporters. The company justifiably removed Trump’s Twitter account for his role in that embarrassing episode, but for years he turned a blind eye to similar behavior.

Musk adds to this toxic stew. He called someone he disgusted a “pedo guy,” made jokes about women’s anatomy and had to delete an anti-union message directed at his factory workers, all on the platform that will soon be his.

Relaxing content moderation, something Musk seems determined to do, won’t make Twitter a better place: It will make it a lot more toxic. Arguing that more speech is the best antidote to harmful speech, serious users are likely to face more frequent attacks from trolls and bots. (I hope Musk was serious when said that will beat “spam bots or die trying”).

Female Twitter users, in particular, should be concerned in case Musk brings his apparent disdain for women to the company he is about to acquire. Twitter is already a toxic space for women using the platform, particularly women of color.

And everyone should be unsettled that Musk will rehabilitate Trump, who has skillfully used social media to spread dangerous misinformation about COVID, to taunt his enemies, and to question the integrity of free elections. and fair. On Monday, Trump said he wouldn’t go back to Twitter even if he were allowed to, thinking of his new social network, Truth Social, but of course the former president has broken many promises.

Musk is right that Twitter has become a de facto public square. But let’s look at the case of another public square run by a billionaire with no real limits to his power: Facebook. Leaks in the past year have revealed that Meta, under the leadership of Mark Zuckerberg, has ignored evidence of the emotional damage that hurtful comments on the company’s platforms caused in teenagers and increased the anxiety and anger of its users. The company knows that its algorithms are deeply flawed, but thanks to Zuckerberg controlling the majority of votes on the board of directors, external and internal pressure for the company to change the way they are designed and implemented has proven futile.

Perhaps Jack Dorsey, one of the co-founders of Twitter and a member of the board of directors, should have trusted his instincts when tweeted that he does not believe that “no individual or institution should own a social network or, more generally, any media company”.