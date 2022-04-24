Elon Musk’s viral crack about Bill Gates on Twitter

Elon Musk, CEO of Teslais once again the protagonist on Twitter days after making public its offer to take over this social network through a Hostile takeover. Now, he has grabbed all the attention for his viral attack on Bill Gates.

The tycoon has charged against one of the largest fortunes in the world by publishing a photo of the founder of Microsoft next to the emoticon of the pregnant man, alluding to the belly that appears in the photograph and that is accompanied by the following text: “In case of that you need to lose an erection fast.”

In this way, he implies that the image of Gates is completely unpleasant. Despite this, the tweet has already exceeded 725,000 ‘likes’ and has been shared more than 74,500 times by users of the social network.

Musk goes to ms against Bill Gates

Shortly after, the businessman added another tweet to the first in which he ridiculed the reactions caused by his attack on Bill Gates: “The shadow prohibition council reviewing the tweet.” Text to which he attaches an image of a group of hooded men in robes forming a circle and who seem to be conversing.

With this message it seems that the also CEO of Space X launches a criticism of Twitter believing that they have launched a campaign to counter their attempted purchase of the company.

This second tweet would fit perfectly with the strategy that Musk wants to follow by defending freedom of expression on the platform at all costs, which, according to him, seems to have disappeared lately.

The real reason for the Musk-Gates pique

It is not the first time that both businessmen are protagonists for ‘pullas’ of this type. It all started when Musk publicly corroborated the veracity of the messages showing that rTurn down Bill Gates’ offer to speak of “philanthropy on climate change” due to the bearish position that the latter maintains in the electric car manufacturer.

These messages are published by the Twitter account Whole Mars Catalog and they asked the owner of Tesla if they were real. He, in addition to confirming the veracity of these, ensures that he has not filtered them they must have gotten them “through friends of friends.”

Although these screenshots were made public just two days ago, the truth is that Musk and Gates could have exchanged these messages in february 2021 because it was just around that time that the owner of Tesla shared the information about the position of Gates on Joe Rogan’s podcast, as published ‘Business Insider’.