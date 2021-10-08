Elrond Gold arrives on Cardano | Bull run for $ EGLD

Elrond Gold continues to pulverize resistance on the market – launching into another bull run, yet another that confirms the great strength of a project about which, at least in our opinion, there is too little talk.

A bull run which was also triggered by the announcement of a cooperation with one of the most interesting protocols running on Cardano and that are taking advantage of the recent introduction, in the ecosystem, of smart contract.

Elrond Gold is still leading the dance

It is not too late to move on $ EGLD – cryptocurrency that we can find on the Capital.com crypto platform (go here to get the virtual account with all the features for free) – intermediary who also offers the automatic crypto-trading thanks to Expert Advisor from MetaTrader 4.

Capital.com also includes a system of artificial intelligence – useful for analyzing our portfolio – able to improve ours ROI reporting allocation errors. To switch to a real account is enough 20 euro minimum investment.

The collaboration between Elrond and Ardana arrives

The collaboration is an important one and was announced on the Elrond’s official blog, thus triggering a hunt for purchases that in all likelihood will continue for some time yet.

Collaboration is with Ardana, a protocol that acts as a hub for the stablecoin which belong to the network of Cardano, one of the most capitalized blockchain protocols in the world. $ EGLD it will be the first asset not native of Cardano which can be used as collateral for the creation of dUSD – precisely the token that is anchored to the value of the US dollar. This collaboration will also allow you to move your $ EGLDs between the Elrond is that of Cardano – opening up to a sea of ​​possibilities in terms of use – and greatly enlarging it scope from EGLD and its protocol.

The creative exploration of the collateralization of a stable coin against a non-native token is a good starting point for interoperability between the two networks – global ecosystems that aim for innovation and performance.

These are the words of Beniamin Mincu, who is CEO of the Elrond NEtwork project. Words to which are added those of Ryan Matovu – that is founder and CEO of Ardana.

eGold is a scarce asset [in senso economico, NDR] with limited supply and high market demand. We are happy to have taken on the challenge to make it available on Ardana. In this way we will also be able to offer solid alternatives for the creation of dUSD, which is always collateralized with very strong assets.

What does this collaboration mean for Elrond?

The natural outlet for this type of collaboration is a possible 360 ​​° integration with Cardano – which will be one of the most important projects in the whole sector DeFi, also thanks to the innovations recently introduced with its latest update.

A possible integration that could only trigger the usual one rush to buy on the part of investors – a race that took the market value of $ EGLD significantly higher.

OSCILLATOR SIGNAL INDICATOR SIGNAL CCI BUY 🟢 MOBILE MEDIA ESP (10) BUY 🟢 STOCASTIC BUY 🟢 SEM MOBILE MEDIA (10) BUY 🟢 AWESOME NEUTRAL MOBILE MEDIA ESP (20) BUY 🟢 MOMENTUM BUY 🟢 SEM MOBILE MEDIA (20) BUY 🟢 MACD BUY 🟢 MOBILE MEDIA ESP (50) BUY 🟢 ULTIMATE NEUTRAL SEM MOBILE MEDIA (50) BUY 🟢 The main indicators and oscillators on Elrond ad 1 week

With all the technical analysis indicators and moving averages signaling potential sustained upside – this might be a good time to consider opening a position on Elrond – protocol that has excellent prospects also on medium and long term, assuming that the vivacity of the protocol will not hint at diminishing.