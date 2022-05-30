Elsa as Scarlet Witch and Vaiana as Valkyrie: An artist turns Disney characters into Marvel superheroes

How would it be elsa of Frozen the ice kingdom What Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen)? And yes Flynn of Tangled would transform into Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.)? These questions have answers thanks to Samuel Chevea French graphic designer who has used his art to turn characters from Disney in superheroes and superheroines of Marvel.

Through Chevé’s Instagram account you can see his creations, which are not only limited to these transformations. The artist likes to modify images of characters from starwars, DC and any other cinematic universe you can think of. Take a look at some of them below: