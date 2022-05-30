Elsa as Scarlet Witch and Vaiana as Valkyrie: An artist turns Disney characters into Marvel superheroes
Samuel Chevé, a French graphic designer, has transformed the protagonists of the animated films from the House of Mickey Mouse into Spider-Man, Gamora, T’Challa and more.
How would it be elsa of Frozen the ice kingdom What Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen)? And yes Flynn of Tangled would transform into Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.)? These questions have answers thanks to Samuel Chevea French graphic designer who has used his art to turn characters from Disney in superheroes and superheroines of Marvel.
Through Chevé’s Instagram account you can see his creations, which are not only limited to these transformations. The artist likes to modify images of characters from starwars, DC and any other cinematic universe you can think of. Take a look at some of them below:
Anna as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow
Anna of Frozen the ice kingdom becomes Natasha Romanoff/black widowScarlett Johansson’s character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Flynn as Loki
flynn rydercharacter of Tangled played by Zachary Levi, becomes Lokithe god of deception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, played by Tom Hiddleston.
Barley as Peter Quill/Star-Lord
Chris Pratt plays Peter Quill/star lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also voiced Barley by Onward.
Ian as Peter Parker/Spider-Man
Tom Holland is peter parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also the voice of Ian in Onwards.
Anna as Pepper Potts/Rescue
Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in Avengers: Endgame she fought against Thanos (Josh Brolin) in armor Rescue created by Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.). In this picture, Anna -Kristen Bell voices the character- by Frozen the ice kingdom becomes her.
Flynn as Tony Stark/Iron Man
Flynn becomes Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierrocharacter played by Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Vaiana as Valkyrie
The protagonist of Vaiana transforms into Valkyriethe ally of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and played by Tessa Thompson.
Kristoff as Steve Rogers/Captain America
Kristoff of Frozen the ice kingdomwho is voiced by Jonathan Groff, transforms into steve rogers/Captain Americathe character of Chris Evans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Anna as Gamora
Anna of Frozen the ice kingdom becomes Gamorawho gives life to Zoe Saldaña in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Elsa as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch
elsathe character of Frozen the ice kingdom played by Idina Menzel, transforms into Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witchthe powerful character of elizabeth olsen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.