Elsa Pataky celebrates her 46th birthday in her best moment

Elsa Pataky it’s birthday The Spanish actress based in Australia turns 46 and does so in her best stage. She is happy and has a stable life with her husband and three children with whom she lives in her impressive mansion in Byron Bay, surrounded by nature, overlooking the ocean and with the tranquility and anonymity that the couple has always sought.

And that the interpreter is the woman of Thor. Chris Hemsworth is the man who fell in love with the Madrid woman and with whom he has made the perfect tandem since their love story began more than a decade ago. He is one of the most attractive and most loved actors today. But he only has eyes for her. That’s why, his congratulations has been one of the first to dominate social networks on such an important day for the protagonist of Ninette.

Following the example of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Hemsworth has preferred to “trolley” his wife to congratulate her on her birthday and thus, has shared a funny image of both of them during the filming of the latest installment of the saga on their social networks. lofty in Hollywood. “Happy birthday to this beautiful lady! Thank you for being the rock to sit on, but much more comfortable. I love you”.

Elsa Pataky, from ‘When I leave class’ to Hollywood

A few days ago it was 20 years since the broadcast of the last episode of Afterclass, the series that marked a before and after on the small screen and from which a wide range of actors came out. Elsa Pataky, Mariano Alameda, Pilar López de Ayala, Rodolfo Sancho or Carlos Sobera, were some of the first protagonists of this space that was on the air for five years.

Elsa Pataky with the rest of the cast of the series ‘When leaving class’ | Mediaset

From there, Elsa’s life and image underwent a radical change.. Little by little he began to participate in film projects with high-ranking directors such as José Luis Garci, Agustín Díaz Yanes or Miguel Bardem. As her popularity grew, partly also because of her public appearances that had nothing to do with her work in front of the cameras, the interpreter also participated in successful series such as The Serranos either Seven lifes.

Being a polyglot -he speaks five languages- has served to broaden his horizons, participating in European films and also in the mecca of cinema. She arrived there in 2004 and, among the different feature films in which she has participated, Elsa Pataky can boast of having been part of the cast of the saga The fast and the furious.

His latest cinematographic incursion could well be defined as a ‘family film’ and not precisely because of the audience it is intended for. Thor: Love and thunder. It is that in this fourth installment that her husband stars, Elsa Pataky makes a cameo and her three children also have a small intervention in it.

A pilot and three actors: the men of her life

Coinciding with her rise to fame thanks to her performance in the mythical Telecinco series, Elsa Pataky’s heart affairs began to occupy different covers of cuore magazines. Her first known partner of hers was Fonsi Nieto. Along with the motorcycle driver, belonging to one of the most prominent families in the motor world, they became one of the most requested handsome couples at parties and various soirees. As if this were not enough, every summer, their presence was common in the summer season of Ibiza where they walked their love by land, sea and air. After five years together in which they showed that they were a great support for each other in every way, Fonsi and Elsa put an end to their relationship, but they remain friends.

Elsa Pataky rebuilt her life with three co-workers. The first was the French actor and comedian Michaël Youn, one of his most controversial relationships. After him came Adrien Brody. They were together for three years and starred in one of the unforgettable poses in the impressive castle that the protagonist of The pianist he gave to his girlfriend.

Finally came into your life Oliver Martinez. A true conqueror who, before being with Elsa Pataky, was already related to Goya Toledo. She stayed with him for a few months, during which the travels of the protagonist of didi hollywood to Paris were constant. Precisely the city of love was the place where they were seen very caramelized on more than one occasion.

Elsa Pataky has dated men of the stature of Fonsi Nieto or Adrien Brody | gtres

Elsa Pataky, mother of a large family

With Chris Hemsworth he has found stability. And that there have been several occasions in which it has been rumored that they were going through a strong crisis, even insinuating that the actor could have been unfaithful to his wife. The truth is that Elsa and her husband maintain a solid relationship. Together they have created a beautiful large family with their three children: India Rose, Tristan and Sasha.

That is why they decided to pack their bags and leave behind the glamorous life of Hollywood, to raise their little ones in the middle of nature and with the anonymity that the native country of the protagonist of Thor. Elsa Pataky’s passion for animals, along with the privacy she wanted for her children, led her to make that decision, which keeps them, for much of the year, away from the media focus of living in Los Angeles.

The social networks of the versatile actress are the showcase through which she shares her day-to-day life in Byron Bay, the place where they have settled and where, in addition to surfing or exercising in their particular gym, they also live experiences most unexpected. Among these are the visits of some of the species that inhabit the surroundings of his mansion. Snakes, tarantulas and even kangaroos have been some of the specimens that have been found within the walls of the house in which they reside.