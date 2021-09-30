Elsa Pataky explained how she and Chris Hemsworth have been making their marriage work for over ten years

Elsa Pataky And Chris Hemsworth they form one of the most beautiful famous couples, but the actress wants you to know that love is not enough: there is also a lot of commitment behind their union!

“You have to put a lot of work in marriage, I don’t think every couple is perfect – explained to Sydney Morning – They are needed patience, understanding, lots of conversation, getting to know the other person, getting to know yourself and what are you wrong. It is about don’t let pride get in the way“.

The 44-year-old added that they try to carve out spaces to spend together alone: ​​”We make an effort to do things together without the children. We try to take some time for ourselves as a couple“.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth, 37, were known in early 2010, presented by their respective managers, e they were married shortly after: in December of that same year they were already husband and wife.

They welcomed their first daughter, India Rose, in 2012. Two years later, the twins were born Tristan And Sasha.

As happens to all couples, famous and not, it also happens to the two stars to go to loggerheads: “Ci are little things that we don’t like about each other and that we take each other off on, but behind all this is a lot of love“said Elsa Pataky.

“Caring for someone as much as this someone cares for you is what gets us through those moments. Sometimes I get grumpy, with my Spanish temper, and Chris always says, ‘Who is that girl?’ when I start acting like this. There are things we don’t like about each other but we don’t focus on them. We are not perfect“.

Lots of relationship advice – let’s take notes!

ph: getty images