Elsa Pataky or how to show off strong and toned legs

She moved to Hollywood to continue her successful acting career, but what she could never imagine Elsa Pataky is that he would end up living in Australia and having three children with Chris Hemsworth. As always, reality is stranger than fiction. as well his physique surpasses fiction, which He has cured himself thanks to intense training and a healthy and balanced diet. Not to mention that it is very constant, key if we want to see results in our body.

Accustomed to sharing her exercise routines and her day to day on Instagram, now the actress has delighted us with an image in which shows off super toned legs during a visit to a museum.

A pair of denim shorts, a basic t-shirt, a hat and some sneakers is all that Elsa Pataky needed to make one thing clear: heart-stopping legs! Wow, not even those of Julia Roberts in beautiful woman.

By the way, if you want to get your hands on his shoes, they are a Gioseppo model, in black and white that combines Animal Print with striped print and vichy checks. External wedge lined in natural jute 6 cm. Recycled polyester plant. Padded and breathable recycled polyester lining.

How to get toned legs?

Having toned and defined legs is the goal that many women try to achieve more often. In addition to running (take note of these 21 tips for runners) there are specific exercises to achieve this, such as squats, jumping rope, the bridge…

However, elastic bands have positioned themselves as our best allies in this task of strengthening the legs. The key is knowing where to place them, choosing the right degree of resistance and doing the specific exercises to get the most out of them.

Exercises with elastic bands to tone legs

We have five exercises with perfect elastic bands to work the legs. We have spoken with Yessenia Perez Cuetos, Coach of the Reto 48 centers, so that she can give us the best advice to train with them.

1. Front squat

For this exercise you will need long elastic bands, such as the resistance bands from Tomight (€13.99) for sale on Amazon. For the position, Yessenia recommends us to step on the middle part of the band with both feet, pass it behind the shoulders and hold it by the ends with our hands. “With each repetition we must stretch the elastic band and control the descent through the strength of the quadriceps, femoral and gluteal muscles”.

2. Glute Bridge

Place the elastic band just above your knees, lie on your back and place your feet flat on the ground so that your knees are bent at a 90º angle. “Spread your legs to make tension with the band and raise your hips to shoulder height, align your knees and contract your buttocks,” the coach explains.

3. Work abductors

Use the longest elastic bands to perform this exercise. Attach them to a column and pass the opposite end through the ankle. Stand on your side so that the foot holding the band should be the farthest from the column. Yessenia explains to us, “it raises the leg to the side, away from the midline of the body. It can also be done lying on your back holding both ankles with a band.”

4. Work adductors (inner thigh)

“Attach the band to a column in the same way as in the previous exercise, but now the foot that goes with the other end is the one that is closest to it”, explains the coach. To do the exercise you only have to take the leg from the midline of the body inwards.

5. Walk sideways

To do this exercise, place the bands just above your ankles, spread your legs shoulder-width apart, and get into a half squat position. “Move your body by walking laterally and opening the distance with one foot and closing it with the other,” says Yessenia.

The coach tells us a little more about this accessory, “elastic bands are a basic training element in many disciplines and sports and for some years they have been used as a complement to calisthenics. They are also used for warming up and stretching the muscles. With elastic bands we have a lower risk of injury, we relieve pain due to overload and we gain mobility, strength and resistance”.

