Elsa Pataky poses without makeup to present her new beauty brand

It is more and more common to see celebrities embark on new projects within the field of the beauty industry. From Rihanna to Jennifer Aniston, Hailey Bieber or Jessica Alba, they have all launched their own brand. These are just a few examples of a long list to which we must now add a new name, Elsa Pataky.

The Spanish interpreter, model and businesswoman has decided to “make her dream come true” and start her own cosmetics firm, which she has named Purely Byron. A piece of news that he shared this weekend through his Instagram profile, a platform on which he brings together more than 4 million followers.

“After a long job I am very excited to show you Purely Byron”, Elsa Pataky wrote in a new post on the photography app in which she, without makeup no filters, she became her best ambassador. “A range of beauty products that has the essence of this place that I like so much,” added the interpreter, pointing out the proven effectiveness of all of them and the locally made“everything in Byron” (Australia), has pointed out.

This new firm is focused on skin care products, all of which, as the founder herself wanted to highlight, are natural, sustainable and made in Australia., place of residence of Elsa Pataky and her family. Purely Byron’s goal is to reflect the lifestyle and essence of that town.

“We harness the power of clinically proven active ingredients and native botanicals to deliver real results. Our Purely Byron collections feature their own custom blends of ingredients sustainably sourced assets inherently connected to the beauty and magic of Byron Bay”, can be read in one of the publications of the new firm of skincare.

Despite having created the website of the beauty firm and an Instagram account dedicated to it, which in just a few days exceeds 5,000 followers, at the moment the launch date of the brand is unknown. We also do not know the products in question that will be part of Purely Byron or if they will be for sale in Spain. We will follow your profiles in detail.