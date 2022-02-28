Elsa Pataky suffers the consequences of the strong Australian rainstorm

Despite the fact that social networks are the perfect showcase for familiar faces to show what their day to day is like, many of them have been harshly criticized for showing only the positive part. In the lives of celebrities not everything is rosy, and the latest to express it has been Elsa Pataky through some of the most revealing images.

Taking into account the very complicated weather situation that Australia is experiencing as a result of the heavy rainstorms, the country has been hit hard with floods and floods that have also affected the home that Elsa Pataky shares with Chris Hemsworth in Byron Bay, a coastal town of 9,000 inhabitants that also managed to dazzle other celebrities like Nicole Kidman or Natalie Portman. In addition to being a place with nature as the main protagonist, it is also home to hundreds of species given its conditions and climate, which is why citizens have had to learn to live with some of the most exotic animals, integrating their presence in your daily life.

As usual, the actress was preparing to accompany her daughter to school to kick off the week. What perhaps both could not imagine is that, on leaving their home, they would find a strong flood that would make their passage impossible.. However, and accustomed to this type of situation, the wife of the interpreter of Thor and her daughter did not hesitate to get down to work to cross a strong flood on foot to reach your destinationsomething that some commentators have already considered “a little dangerous”, even more so knowing that they got out of the car to make the journey on foot.

Although in Spain it may seem unheard of, Pataky’s daughter does not seem to be very scared by the storm. In her mother’s Instagram videos, you can see how the little girl runs barefoot over a rain that does not stop, having prolonged its fall to four hours and counting. On her part, while Elsa recorded her daughter, she also took the opportunity to focus on herself, completely soaked and enjoying the rain and the force of nature in a continent as characteristic as Oceania.

These storms have taken place just a few weeks after Elsa and Chris returned home. The couple ended 2021 and began 2022 touring different countries around the world in the company of their three children: India Rose and the twins, Sasha and Tristán. The family embarked on a journey in which they toured some enclaves, including Spain. The first place they landed was Seville, where Elsa enjoyed a spectacular day on horseback at the Rocío Peralta estate before appearing at SICAB to collect a prize. But the escapade did not end there, and later they went to Prague, Venice, Rome, Paris and London.