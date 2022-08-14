Elsa Pataky: the funny greeting to Chris Hemsworth for his birthday | Hollywood actors | nnda nnlt | FAME

The actor Chris Hemsworth He celebrated his 39th birthday a few days ago surrounded by his family and each of the details of the celebration was recorded through his social networks and also those of his wife, Elsa Patakywho also exposed it in a very funny way.

The Spanish woman, whom she married in 2010, as is customary in these times, greeted her lover not only personally, but also made a post on her Instagram account, drawing a lot of attention.

Instead of making that greeting through loving images, the Spanish actress published unpublished images of the Australian who gives life to Thor, which have gone around the world and went viral almost immediately.

ELSA PATAKY AND HER FUNNY BIRTHDAY GREETING FOR CHRIS HEMSWORTH

The Spanish actress Elsa Pataky used her Instagram profile to dedicate a few words to her husband on his birthday, but she also took advantage of the moment to share three funny images of Hemsworth.

In addition, he placed the following description: “Happy birthday to my favorite parrot trainer, childminder and wife tamer. There is nothing you can’t do. We love you to infinity and beyond”.

And it is that, if you slide to appreciate all the photos of the publication, we can see the Australian actor with a parrot on his head while he is in a bathtub, carrying his children and in a romantic situation during a recording.

CHRIS HEMSWORTH WANTED TO BE BATMAN

Taking advantage of the fact that it was his birthday, actor Chris Hemsworth shared an image of him when he was a little boy, in which he is seen wearing a superhero costume, but not that of Thor or that of any character created by Marvel.

In the photo he is seen wearing a Batman costume, hero of DC Comics, the rival company of Marvel. At that time, he would not have imagined all the success that he would reap a few decades later thanks to Thor.

In addition, the same actor was ironic with the image, adding the following description: “My young self would be so disappointed in my superhero choices”.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT “THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER”

THE GESTURE THAT CHRIS HEMSWORTH HAD WITH NATALIE PORTMAN IN “THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER”

In an interview with the Capital FM chain that reproduces the Los Angeles Times, actress Natalie Portman revealed the gesture that the protagonist of “Thor” had with her in this sequel to the hero of the Marvel factory, currently screened in theaters around the world.

It was a scene in which Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman kissed. And it is that the actress is vegan and the Australian actor stopped eating meat during the filming of “Thor: Love and Thunder” just for that day. MORE DETAILS HERE