Elsa Pataky’s 15-minute workout to get glutes of steel and toned legs

Elsa Pataky He has exercise very integrated into his day to day life. Currently has

46 years and she’s fitter than many 20-somethings. All this is achieved thanks to a

healthy diet and even

constant training since she herself has affirmed in other occasions that she cannot stop exercising for a long time because that makes her

Energy decrease.

The actress combines exercises from

strengthwith which it creates muscle mass, with

yoga, with the aim of stretching the muscles and thus stylizing it. But that is not all, since it does not leave aside the

cardiopracticing

boxing on a regular basis, allowing you to create fat while sculpting the muscles of the body.

She herself has assured that she prefers to train

in the morning, since that’s how it is

Energy for the rest of the day, combining his different passions according to the day. The training that we are going to break down for you today is very

complete and, although it focuses above all on the musculature of the

legs and buttocksis so intense that it strengthens the whole body.

Plus it won’t take too long.

weather and since it is a very routine

dynamicit will also prevent you from getting bored of always doing the same exercise and the

risk of abandonment will be less. Take a look at

video of training and, later, we explain in detail how to perform each exercise:

Single leg glute raise



lie down on the ground face up with the soles of the feet and the palms of the hands resting on the ground. Next,

raises one leg with the tip of the foot pointing towards the ceiling and raises the

hip leaving the shoulders flat on the ground before returning to the

original position. Perform this movement for 20 seconds with each leg.

Dumbbell Deadlift



get high

standing with your legs shoulder-width apart and your arms stretched out in front of your hips holding a

dumbbell with both hands. Next, bend at the hips keeping your back straight and bringing the dumbbell to the floor while looking straight ahead. go back to the

initial position. Do this move for 20 seconds.

Dumbbell Lunges



Take one

dumbbell with each hand and place your arms hanging down, close to your body. Stand with one leg in front of the other and

flex both knees to lower your body. The back knee should touch the ground and both should be bent at an angle of

90 degrees. Push yourself up again, pushing with your front leg and pushing off with the toe of your back leg. Perform this movement for 20 seconds for each leg.

TRX Squat Jumps



suspend your

TRX at knee height, grab the handles with each hand and lean back. keep your body in

straight line and arms fully extended. Next, he bends his knees and moves his

buttocks back, lower your legs until your thighs are parallel to the floor and, pushing through your heels, perform a

jump. Do this move for 40 seconds.

Hamstring Rolls with Ball



lie on your face

up and rest your heels on a ball

fitball with the palms of the hands and the shoulders resting on the ground. Next,

flex your knees and roll with the ball until the soles of your feet are fully supported on it and return to the

original position. Repeat this movement for 40 seconds.

Dynamic band squats



put one on

elastic band above the knees with the legs slightly apart. Standing with your arms on both sides of your body, give a

stride lateral while lowering the buttocks forming an angle of

90 degrees with the knees and bringing the arms forward and stretched. Step back into a lateral stride with the other foot to return to the

width original and raise the body by bringing the arms back. Repeat this movement for 20 seconds each way.

Banded glute kicks



Stand facing a wall with a

elastic band at calf height and legs slightly apart. Lean on the

wall with your hands and bring your leg back

without folding it and without moving the rest of the body, returning later to the

original position. Repeat this movement for 20 seconds with each leg.

Repeat the entire series of exercises

four times with 20 seconds rest between each round.