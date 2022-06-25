Elsa Pataky’s relaxed skirt ideal to wear at all times

The journalist, actress, producer and businesswoman, Elsa Pataky, is a symbol of how to be a real woman, mother, professional and very active, since she is a fan of training and outdoor sports. She all styled comfortably and out of the pose of some of Hollywood’s stars, even though she is married to Thor actor Chris Hemsworth.

Elsa Petaky’s long skirt PHOTO. Instagram Elsa Pataky.

The relaxed skirt by Elsa Pataky that you will want to add to your wardrobe

Thus, she is almost an influencer from her official Instagram account, where 5 million fans from all over the world follow her. It was there that she shared this cheerful, fresh and flowery style. With this look, Elsa Pataky makes it clear that the skirt With a light background and liberty-style flowers, it is a perfect fashion ally.

It is, first of all, a versatile garment, which can solve a look in the blink of an eye.

In addition, the flight towards the hem and the tighter figure at the top help to stylize any body and it is easy to combine. It will be enough to base ourselves on one of the colors that it presents: white in this case, as the Spanish chose, but it could have been red, orange or brown. to crown, Elsa Pataky she dared to combine it with tan sandals and a matching cowboy hat, super cool!

The spring air of the flowers is a resource of the big brands such as Fendi, the firm to which the upper garment belongs. It provides a bright and casual touch, and can even be combined with heels and a more formal garment on top, such as a cropped white blazer to attend a cocktail party or a romantic date.

Would you wear this look from Elsa Pataky? Take the opportunity to incorporate this formula of skirt relaxed with ankle boots, prints of all kinds and solid colors. Of course: remember that the most flattering models are those that fit to the hips and fall later.

They may or may not have flown from there or closer to the drop, jagged spikes like that of Elsa Pataky or finish straight. The style is defined by the footwear: with boots it will be one type of style and with flat sandals, heels or classic white sneakers, another.

Get inspired by this great look and bet on the aesthetics of Spell, the midi skirt brand! A bomb!

*Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have any doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!

