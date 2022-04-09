Elton John and Celine Dion Participate in ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ on Social Media

Bloomberg — Celebrities like Elton John and Celine Dion participated in a social media “rally” on April 8 to raise funds for the millions of people displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

International advocacy group Global Citizen organized “Stand Up For Ukraine” ahead of an event for world leaders and corporations hosted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. in Warsaw on April 9.

The funds will go to more than 4 million refugees who have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on February 24, and to a further 6.5 million people who have been displaced within the country, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

“World leaders are meeting tomorrow to decide how much funding to give to support refugees,” Ozzy Osbourne said in a video posted on Twitter (TWTR). “We need you to stand up for refugees everywhere and contribute the billions needed for this crisis. We cannot allow the difficulties faced by these refugees to go unanswered. We are asking everyone who sees this to amplify this call.”

Other artists who participated at Friday’s event include Hugh Jackman, Jon Bon Jovi, Jonas Brothers, Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen and Weezer.

Separately, Hollywood stars Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Bethenny Frankel and Sean Penn, as well as chef José Andrés and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have raised millions of dollars to fund relief efforts.