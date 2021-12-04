Elton John anecdotes Queen Elizabeth, Diana and brawl Stallone Richard Gere

Elton John revealed what the queen really is like in private, after seeing her behave hilariously with her own grandson. The singer, currently engaged in a new Christmas project, said that actors Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone had a fight over Lady Diana at a dinner.

“I am the queen!”: Elton John’s hilarious tale of the English sovereign

Elton John is at the center of attention these days for the release of his new album Lockdown Sessionif a new documentary that explores its creation. But the singer is a real one star in the UK and among his friendships he boasts many members of the Royal Family. He was famously friends with Lady Diana and he maintained a protective attitude towards his own sons, Prince William and the prince Harry. And precisely of his relationship with royals spoke with irony, also telling anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth. The singer was present at a curtain that took place in private between the Sovereign and Princess Margaret’s son, Viscount Linley. Speaking of what happened, John wrote: “I know the Queen’s public image isn’t exactly one of unbridled frivolity, but… in private, it can be hilarious. I saw her approach Viscount Linley and ask him to take a look at her sister, who had fallen ill and retired to her room. When he repeatedly tried to trick her, the Queen slapped him lightly in the face, saying: Don’t! I am the queen! When he left, he saw me staring at her, she winked at me and left“.

The quarrel between Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere for Lady Diana

Another interesting anecdote told by Elton John it concerns instead Lady Diana. The two were close friends and the singer was able to stand by her on many occasions. Speaking of another anecdote, he told of when two well-known actors, Richard Gere And Sylvester Stallone, they had a fight over Lady Diana at a dinner.

“The most peculiar scene – he said – it was like this. Right from the start, Richard Gere and Diana seemed very interested in each other. I couldn’t help but notice a strange one atmosphere in the room. Judging by the kind of looks she kept giving him, Diana and Richard Gere’s new friendship wasn’t going well with Sylvester Stallone.“. That game of looks between the two actors for the attention of Princess Diana, it would not have ended well at all. Elton John said he found them soon after in the corridor about to kick off “to a fist fight “. A story that later Stallion denied.

