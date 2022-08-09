Elton John/Britney Spears duo officially confirmed

We also know that he has been working since 2017 on the musical “The Devil Wears Prada” which is finally seeing the light of day in Chicago. And in an interview with the Chicago Tribune, he explains that, since the film is already almost 20 years old, he had to “modernize” certain things.

“We got together and found that in 20 years, a lot of things have changed: social networks, the #MeToo movement, the Black Lives Matter movement, etc. And we said to ourselves that we couldn’t come out the 2006 script as it was. We had to modernize it, update it. And then I also said to myself that I wanted to make modern music. And also, it’s the story of a woman. “

This is also why Elton John asked to be able to work with a woman, Shaina Taub and he remarks: “It was a good choice. We quickly understood each other.”

He also resumed his farewell tour, but Belgian fans will still have to be patient since Elton John will give two concerts at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp on May 27 and 28, 2023. We know that he is already offering an encore Cold Heart, his duet with Dua Lipa from his latest album “The Lockdown Sessions”, Your Song and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.