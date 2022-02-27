Elton John calls Putin ‘little bastard’ during New Jersey concert

The armed conflict that, at the moment, involves Ukraine and Russia became this week the leading issue of international news.

Almost immediately, different countries, as well as sports, music and entertainment figures announced their rejection of the Russian actions and decided to call for the end of the war.

Javier Bardem could already be seen standing in the middle of a demonstration that took place at the Russian Embassy in Madrid, Spain, on February 24, to make an appeal to be “up to the level of reception and care” of the refugees. which will provoke the “violation” of the territorial sovereignty of Ukraine by Russia.

“I have come in a personal capacity to express my condemnation of this absurd and cruel attack by Putin on Ukraine”sentenced Bardem in an interview he gave to Efe.

Even a Sean Penn, who is currently in Kiev documenting the invasion of the country by Russian troops and thus be able to “tell the world the truth.”

And recently, Elton John. The British singer joined those voices around the world that have condemned the war and during a concert in New Jersey, he referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “little bastard”.

Elton appeared this Friday, February 25, in the city of Newark as part of his farewell tour of the stages and took a moment to express his solidarity with Ukrainians, to whom he dedicated his 1974 hit “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”according to the newspaper NJ.com.

The music icon recalled that he has visited Ukraine many times as part of his AIDS foundation, after which he stated that “some people are horrible, aren’t they?” referring to the Russian president.

“Absolutely appalling. There is no justification for this. You little bastard, I hate him.” Elton John

The famous interpreter of ‘Your Song’ received loud applause from some 15,000 people who went to the Prudential Center in Newark for their “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” concert, which was scheduled for April 2020 and was rescheduled for this year.

