Elton John couldn’t adopt a child in Ukraine because he’s gay

British singer Elton John revealed his desire to adopt an orphaned Ukrainian boy in 2009 but it was impossible for him to do so, which inspired him and his husband David Furnish to have a family, but at that time he couldn’t because he was gay.





The “Rocket Man” singer revealed on iHeartRadio’s “At Your Service” podcast that he wants to be a father. It was during this weekend that the interpreter commented that they were denied the opportunity to adopt a 14-month-old HIV-positive baby named Lev.





“I was carrying this little boy for hours. We had a press conference at the end and they said, ‘You seem very fond of this kid. Would you consider adopting him? and I was like, ‘I’d really love to!’” she commented on the podcast with her friend and colleague Dua Lipa.

“Because I was gay, I wasn’t allowed anyway,” shared Elton John, this fact changed the interpreter’s vision and that’s when he decided to have children, thanks to this Ukrainian boy who changed their lives.

This event motivated the singer to protect his rights and have the opportunity to have a child, since he currently consolidates a marriage with his husband and is the father of two little Elijah, 9 years old, and Zachary, 11 years old.

“After all that happened, David said to me, ‘Well, what do you think about the possibility of having children?’ He had always told him no, but that boy was sending me a message. David encouraged me saying that he could be a father, and that’s when we decided to have our children, all thanks to that child from the Ukraine, “said Elton John.

What does the Ukrainian law say?

Ukrainian law requires an adoptive parent to be no older than 45, significantly younger than the British singer, who was 62 at the time. The law also requires the parents to be married, but Ukraine does not recognize same-sex union as marriage, according to News Hub.

“Elton John will not be able to adopt a Ukrainian child and if he makes such an application, we will unfortunately deny it,” Ukraine’s Family, Youth and Sports Minister Yuriy Pavlenko said at the time. “The law is the same for everyone: for a president, for a minister, for Elton John.”

Elton John is not only a renowned musician, he has also been a prominent activist and sponsor of organizations involved in the fight against HIV/AIDS around the world, his message of inclusion has made him a reference in a community.