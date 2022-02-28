Elton John insults Vladimir Putin and dedicates a song to Ukraine

The singer Elton John showed solidarity with Ukraine and criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin. The British interpreter joined the world voices who have condemned the war and during a concert in New Jersey he made known his position on the subject.

Elton John insulted Putin by calling him a “little bastard” during his presentation on Friday, February 25. This concert is part of his farewell tour on stage and at one point he took the opportunity to show his solidarity with the Ukrainians.

Related news

This is how Elton John showed his anger

He dedicated his theme to them. 1974 “Don´t let the sun go down on me”, according to the newspaper NJ.com. The singer recalled that he has been to Ukraine several times as part of his foundation for the fight against AIDS.

He referred to president of russia saying that there are horrible people and dedicated these words to refer to him:

“Absolutely appalling. There is no justification for this. You little bastard, I hate it,” Elton John said.

After these words, around 15 thousand people they applauded him. This concert was scheduled for April 2020 but was rescheduled for this year.

Elton John announced his last tour that began in September and will last three years as part of his farewell to the stage and after selling 300 million records in 50 years.

chp