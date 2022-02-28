Elton John insults Vladimir Putin and dedicates a song to Ukraine

The singer Elton John showed solidarity with Ukraine and criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin. The British interpreter joined the world voices who have condemned the war and during a concert in New Jersey he made known his position on the subject.

Elton John insulted Putin by calling him a “little bastard” during his presentation on Friday, February 25. This concert is part of his farewell tour on stage and at one point he took the opportunity to show his solidarity with the Ukrainians.

