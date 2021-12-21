Elton John, watch “Ultimate Zoom”

Elton John’s 2021 was truly on fire. First of all thanks to the individual Cold Heart, with the voice of Dua Lipa, remixed by the Australian electronic trio Pnau. With this passage the Rocket Man has been a great success, scoring her first # 1 in the UK in 16 years. Furthermore, Cold Heart it also reached the top of the charts in Australia, making Elton John the oldest chart leader in the country.

As if this were not enough his latest project, The Lockdown Sessions, a collection of collaborations with several artists that Elton John worked on during quarantine, in March 2020, dominated the UK Albums Chart.

Furthermore, recently Sir Elton John teamed up with Ed Sheeran for Merry Christmas, a Christmas song that has been leading the British ranking for two weeks.

A very special year for the artist, supported by several famous friends. Today, Tuesday 21 December, the English singer released The Ultimate Zoom, a video call in which he brought together all the artists he worked with for The Lockdown Sessions. Thus, in a sort of pre-Christmas meeting, we find: Dua Lipa, Damon Albarn and Stevie Wonder. And again: Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Stevie Nicks and Young Thug.

Look Ultimate Zoom – The Lockdown Session by Elton John



