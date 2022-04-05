Elton Musk becomes the majority shareholder of Twitter – El Clarinete

Drafting

EU.-Millionaire acquires majority of social network shares.

Tesla founder Elon Musk bought 9.2% of the shares of the Twitter platform, which shot up more than 25% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The billionaire currently owns almost 73.5 million shares of the messaging company, whose value, according to the valuation of its shares at the close of last Friday, amounts to 2,890 million dollars, several local media reported today.

Musk’s acquisition comes after the businessman criticized the social network in several tweets at the end of March.

On March 25, he proposed a vote among his followers on whether Twitter adhered “rigorously” to the principle of freedom of expression.

70.4% of the more than two million users who participated in the survey said no.

“The consequences of this survey will be important. Please vote carefully, ”Musk wrote then, before his participation in the social network became known.

A day earlier he had asked, also through the same network, whether the Twitter algorithm should be open, to which 82.7% of the survey participants answered yes.

Half an hour before the opening of the Wall Street Stock Exchange, the price of Twitter shares was 20% above its value at the close of Friday.

Musk has always been very active on Twitter, from where he has shared information about his companies and where he has been involved in several controversies, such as his support and rejection of the dogecoin cryptocurrency, which caused dizzying fluctuations.

In November 2021, the businessman polled Twitter users on whether or not he should sell 10% of his shares in Tesla.

“There’s been a lot of talk lately about unrealized gains being a way to evade taxes, so I’m proposing to sell 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this?” he then asked, to which 57% of more than 3.5 million participants said yes.

After the survey, Musk sold his shares, but numerous media pointed out that this sale was already scheduled by the billionaire, in order to face a significant tax payment.

