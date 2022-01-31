Elvio’s nightmare in a wheelchair // Umbria24.it

by Marta Rosati

«The INPS has taken away my disability pension. The offices ask me to present a Cud, but for that specific year that document does not exist and in my conditions it is difficult even to reach the headquarters of the institute. The bitter surprise on the current account dates back to three months ago and I have not yet managed to recover the stolen goods even by involving the union ». This is the sad story that a citizen of Terni tells a Umbria24.

Invalidity pension withdrawn Elvio Persichetti is 52 years old, he is 100% civil disabled, he has long since obtained an invalidity pension that should have been permanent. Instead, he is faced with a bureaucratic problem, which is depriving him of the financial support he needs. «In October – he says – the misadventure began: I went to check the accreditation of my pension, and I noticed the absence of the invalidity one. I received a letter from INPS, in which I was asked to produce a document relating to income, which, however, I did not have in that year ». Elvio then turned to his union but was unable to resolve. The allowance was withdrawn from him. The 52-year-old is therefore forced to repeat the whole process, with the typical delays and above all the difficulties that a disabled person encounters in having to move around the city. “I turn to the mayor and the bodies in charge – says the citizen to the microphones of Umbria24 – to take care of my case, the situation is becoming unbearable, having to do it all over again is heavy and creates not indifferent states of stress ». In addition to having difficulty walking as he ended up in a wheelchair after a fractured bone infection five years ago, he has suffered from rare lipomatosis, also known as bull neck syndrome, since the age of 31. It is a disease of which neither the genesis nor the cure is known, which causes benign tumors in the area especially of the neck, with the risk of obstruction of the airways. He is a widower and has only one daughter, who lives in Perugia for at least half the week for his university studies.