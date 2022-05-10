Elvira Munteis chairs the Catalan Society of Neurology

Elvira Munteis, assistant doctor of the Hospital del Mar Neurology Service.

Elvira Munteis, assistant doctor of the Neurology Service of the Sea Hospitalhas become the new president of the Catalan Society of Neurology (SCN). Her appointment took place on May 5 at the entity’s shareholders’ meeting and until now, the neurologist held the position of vice president of the SNC.

The new president affirms that “I believe that, in the scientific development and the knowledge promotion of Neurology, the Society must play a role, promoting collaboration between centers and entities in the territory”. At the same time, he has warned that the basic lines of work during his presidency, which will last two years, will be to continue the objectives set by the previous board, promote the transversality and the equityboth gender and territorial.

On the other hand, Munteis affirms that he will offer the maximum to boost initiatives aimed at getting the knowledge of neurology to the general population and promote collaboration between the entity and patient associations.

Munteis career path

Munteis finished his Medicine degree at the University of Barcelona in 1992, following which he completed the Neurology residency at the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona. Starting in 1999, she joined the multiple sclerosis unit of the same hospital, starting the project “Study of anorectal dysfunction in patients with multiple sclerosis. Response to biofeedback treatment”.

On the other hand, the neurologist is part of the Spanish Multiple Sclerosis Network (REEM – IMIM Group) and has participated as a co-investigator in phase II clinical trials Y III in the Multiple Sclerosis Unit at the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona.