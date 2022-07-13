Elvis: A journey straight into the heart of the man who redefined music

Go to the Gaumont Cinema of the Federal Capital is to travel back in time and, to see “Elvis”, it was the perfect place. With a private function for few people what to see was able to see, before its premiere, the long-awaited film by Baz Luhrmann which, without a doubt, will become one of the great releases of this year, although it will not surprise at the box office as one of Marvel’s tanks.

With a eclectic setting that perfectly recreates the atmosphere of the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, the director manages to make the viewer dizzy, celebrate and sadden with Elvis Presley in each of the shots.

With an eclectic staging that perfectly recreates the period, Luhrmann manages to make the viewer dizzy, celebrate and sadden Presley

From Memphis to Las Vegas, this nonstop trip dives deep into the heart of the man who redefined music and changed history forever. He was the first white man to sing a mix of gospel, rhythm and blues, and melodies. danceable that ended up becoming what we know today as Rock And Rollgender of which is the undisputed king.

Baz Luhrman not only does it recreate an era, it also brings each of the characters back to life who star in this story, starting with the very Elvis and the Colonel Parkerhis representative.

Colonel Parker, representative of Elvis, is a hateful character that Tom Hanks plays with a unique mastery.

The enigmatic Parkerinterpreted by Tom Hanks, is a kind of narrator of this story. With a past of dubious origin and excessive ambition, this man finds in Presley a way out of his financial problems and a show that promises to make him a millionaire. From his deathbed, he tells the story and navigates the passions, loves and mistakes of the legend, stating that for him there was nothing more important than his audience and that his death was, in part, due to the excessive love he felt for they.

Related news

With a spectacular characterizationwhich has nothing to envy to the films with great effects, Hanks brings this man to life with unique artistry. and the talent that characterizes him. You have to hate the character and for that Tom leaves everything.

Austin Butler gives an Oscar-worthy performance, and personally, I doubt any other actor is like him and can steal the award.

Separate paragraph for pabsolute rotagonist austin butler. This 30-year-old actor went from being the “boyfriend of Vanessa Hudgens” (protagonist of “Hugh School Musical who was her partner for almost nine years) to becoming a star with his own name thanks to this role.

surprise the butler’s mastery to play Presley, from whom he exactly copies every movement on stage and his particular tone of voice when speaking. This is a oscar worthy work and, personally, I doubt that another actor is like him and can steal the award for which she herself Priscilla Presley He has been nominated several times.

It won’t be the new Thor or “Top Gun: Maverick,” but “Elvis” is a cinematic experience which is worthwhile and should not be overlooked.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.