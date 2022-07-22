Elvis and his influences, by Baz Luhrmann

They said that the cast of the film “Elvis” received 12 minutes of applause when it was shown at the Cannes Film Festival; that’s double what Quentin Tarantino and his boys achieved at the premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

It was no easy task for Austin Butler to fill the shoes of the “King of Rock”; Tom Hanks already has us accustomed to good performances, now as Colonel Tom Parker.

However, unlike n tapes dedicated to the favorite son of Tupelo, Mississippi and later moved to Memphis, Tennessee, it is the first time that a server observes the fair tribute to the people who were around Elvis and influenced to transform popular music Not just American, but global.

What was the first single, in turn considered the first in the history of rock and roll? “That’s All Right”. But where did the inspiration come from for Sam Phillips’ wife to convince him to record it at her Sun Records studio? From the bluesy Arthur Crudup.

Elvis approached the walls of the local bar and it was then that he allowed himself to vibrate to the rhythm of Crudup’s guitar and voice; Big Mama Thornton, considered the mother of blues, appeared in those clubs. If you don’t know who I’m talking about, look on platforms for the film made by Viola Davis together with Chadwick Boseman, both directed by Denzel Washington.

Due to the lack of a father figure, Elvis preferred to go to the masses of the African-American community, distinguished by interpreting gospel or Christian music; but he had to do it secretly, being white.

Who was in that church, singing and playing the guitar like nobody else? Sister Rosetta Tharpe, who recently had her work recognized and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; by the way, she also discovered Little Richard, whom Elvis admired and recorded several songs, starting with “Tutti Frutti”.

Elvis was a twin, but his brother died in childbirth; Who took his place at that critical stage, where a best friend is needed? BB King, the same one who recorded with U2 and Eric Clapton in the 80s.

Last but not least, there is a scene where Elvis announces concerts with Fats Domino, one of the privileged sons of New Orleans; When introduced as the “King of Rock,” Elvis is humble enough to say that Domino IS the King of Rock.

An additional fact not included in the film: Ricky Nelson, the antithesis of Elvis, recorded “I’m Walkin’”, one of Fats Domino’s first hits, for the Imperial Records label. _