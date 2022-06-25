Elvis and why he is better than Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman

Elvis is alive, at least and not to mention increasingly crazy conspiracies, in theaters around the world. Only, of course, he has the face of Austin Butler and the pace of Baz Lurhman. At first glance it may seem that Elvis arrives as the third in a recent craze of musical biopics centered around legendary male figures. Yes, we have also had female biopics, but more focused on racial issues than on the direct tribute to the legend that they are Bohemian Rhapsody Y Rocketman. The first of these, with Freddie Mercury as the image, broke box office records for a film of this type, shot Queen even higher in the immortal success lists and gave Rami Malek the Oscar. Rocketman It seemed to follow suit and, although it was not considered a failure and its critical reception was even better, we have no doubt that the public vibrated much less with it.

However, we must say that the musical biopic is not a recent trend, far from it, simply one whose quality was somewhat asleep. Needless to see, for example, how in 2004 it premiered Ray, about Ray Charles; in 2005, on the tightrope, by Johnny Cash; in 2007 I saw her in Roseby Edith Piaf and I’m not thereby Bob Dylan. Perhaps, to name another older reference, the best of all is still birdClint Eastwood’s Charlie Parker masterpiece with an oversized Forest Whitaker.

However, the success of Bohemian Rhapsody and the passable of Rocketman They have not only revived the fever for the genre (Madonna is on the way) but they have also given it an industrial image that does not favor its groundbreaking leading artists. Despite the charisma of her legendary figures, bohemian made it clear that perhaps the best thing for a movie like this is to focus on the music and not get too distracted. Freddie Mercury’s film won an Oscar for Best Actor by dubbing its leading man, tiptoed past any thorny or dark subject matter in it, and focused its climax on mimicking a musical performance as epic as the one at Wembley.

The problem of Bohemian Rhapsody It wasn’t that this pinnacle moment wasn’t epic to experience in the movies as a fan, which it was, it was that it was still inferior to simply putting on that same real performance on Youtube. Of Mercury there was little more than a characterized actor, dubbed and a lot of music.

Rocketman did a little better, at least Taron Egerton was actually singing. The problem is that, beyond Elton John’s feathered suits, even the dream sequences lacked any shred of originality and true visual oomph. The film only cited John’s aesthetic power but never emulated it. In this context comes Elvismore and better than both.

Why ‘Elvis’ Is Better Than ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ And ‘Rocketman’

By Austin Butler

Of course… In a biopic, the actor who plays the main character has to shine. They are papers that always place their performers in the prize pools. Taron Egerton did everything he could with Elton and at least scored the singing point himself. We can’t say the same about Malek, who didn’t even dare to try to sing like Mercury. The singer who dubbed him and the makeup department deserve a good part of his Oscar. However, despite the efforts of both to fade between the archive images of the stars they embody, we can not help but feel that there is more imitation than true incarnation.

Austin Butler not only talks, sings and dances like Elvis, which is already quite creditable, he is still in the movie, making this the story of the birth of a star twice, the fictional Elvis and the real one. , from Butler. Butler was known for small roles in Nickelodeon and Disney Channel teen shows and movies, as well as dating Vanessa Hudgens for nearly a decade, but now neither will be cited in his introduction. We repeat, Butler excellently recreates everything that Elvis fans want to see, but in his attractive voice, in his heartthrob look, in his vibrant way of moving on stage, he is also there. Butler’s best moments on stage are not, unlike those of Malik and Egerton, those that emulate a specific well-known image of his character but all of them around. Butler leaves his skin, his breath, his sweat on the screen and, in fact, the more he looks like Elvis and the less like Butler, the more makeup he has on his face and body, the less he shines.

Warner Bros.

By Baz Luhrmann

Perhaps I’m the only one who still thinks that an auteur film is usually more interesting than one that doesn’t. Here, for worse and above all for good, is behind the creator of Moulin Rouge either The Great Gatsby. This makes Elvis be something that Bohemian Rhapsody Y Rocketman They were not even close, a film with personality, one that cannot be imagined with another director behind the camera.

In Elvis the music legend is not only present in Butler and his songs, he is present in the film itself. The rhythm, the montage, the credit titles, the multiscreen, the slow and fast motion… We all remember Elvis in those white clothes, with a cape, that pomaded quiff… Elvis It is a film that, in the end, is like its protagonist. And we’re not talking about the work of the wardrobe and makeup department, Rocketman Y Bohemian Rhapsody they had too, if not in the form of their movie. In appearance, if we remove Freddie Mercury and Elton John from these two films, all their images could be from any other film. Luhrman has achieved that Elvis is present in every frame of it, regardless of whether Butler is on screen or not. The film moves all the time like those frantic hips he pays homage to, and for that alone he deserves respect and appreciation.

For the narration of “Tom Hanks”

Tom Hanks’ performance as Colonel Parker, Elvis’ quirky manager, is going to be one of the most controversial points in the film’s reception. Of course, one of the most criticized things is his strange accent, something that those who dare to see it dubbed will not be able to debate. However, for many it will be a disappointment to go see Elvis and discover that the film, unlike Rocketman Y Bohemian Rhapsody, it is not fully centered on its star. The false Colonel is the voice that narrates the film, and during many sections of it, the perspective from which everything is observed.

warnermedia

However, this is another little lie that makes the narration of Elvis more exciting. Parker was a liar and a swindler, and the movie itself that “he tells us” contradicts his words, creating a metatextual game in whose holes is the truth of the movie.

We return, however, to the disappointment that Elvis may not be the center of it but, and this is something that we deal with in the next section, it is another sign of sincerity. Rocketman featured Elton John in the process and Bohemian Rhapsody with members of Queen and heirs of Mercury. Here too there is approval from the family and heirs of Elvis. We are not talking here about exactness or inventions, of respect or not, only of a better point of view. Narrating the events in the first person from their legends, Rocketman Y Bohemian Rhapsody they were forced to fill in, to invent, to endow their narratives with a pretended really insubstantial substance. Elvishowever, features the point of view of Elvis that really made Elvis, like any legend, unique: that of the observer. Elvis It is narrated from the eyes that observed him, those who were captivated by his talent, his movements, his voice. Thanks to that Elvis It’s not just Elvis on stage, it’s seeing Elvis on stage and that, without a doubt, is much better.

For its legendary superficiality

A Elvis He is being accused of the same thing as all of Luhrman’s filmography, of superficiality. Well, blessed superficiality. If something sank Bohemian Rhapsody oa Rocketman they were his cowardly dramatic parts, fragments of social criticism that seemed to everyone to be simple tolls to pay. There are thousands of stories about AIDS more interesting than Mercury’s and millions of LGTBIQ+ plots more interesting than John’s, on his artistic path where they shouldn’t have a rival story. The three shine brighter and better when they get away from the social scene, bring their protagonists up on stage and turn on the spotlights. They say that in Elvis we won’t know more about Elvis the person but, honestly, beyond fans and conspiracy theorists, who the hell cares about a Catholic kid from Memphis in the 50s and 60s of the last century? Elvis It also slips when dealing with the addictions of its protagonist and above all it does so with its indeterminate position in the face of racial, southern, marital, paternal and religious conflicts that its star had to go through throughout his life. But at least she spends much less time on it than Bohemian Rhapsody Y Rocketman, forced by commitment to focus their human plot on the sexual orientation of their protagonists beyond their value on stage. It is true that Elvis it could have cut 20 minutes of its footage in these terms, but they are still footnotes to a musical biography that, if it has a drama, is that of success and its vampirization. Elvis it’s Elvis Presley, on stage, dancing, singing, shining, moving. That is the wonderful thing that the film had to tell and that is, in essence, what it gives us.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

There will, of course, be those who want to talk about whether Elvis he had no more merit than being the first white man to do what the blacks did the same or better; there will be those who want to delve into his addictions, his notorious orgies with virginal minors or his legendary death. But when you make a film about a legend you always have to stay with the legend. Bohemian Rhapsody Y Rocketman they also did so, but they seemed to apologize for doing so, Elvis No. Luhrman’s tape is Elvis Presley, the brilliance, the rhythm, the legend.