Elvis, Austin Butler is “the King” in the first images of Baz Luhrmann’s film

It will officially release on June 24, 2022 Elvis, the biopic of Elvis Presley directed by Baz Luhrmann, who returns to directing almost ten years since The Great Gatsby. It is the Australian director to tweet the first teaser of the film, in which we can admire Austin Butler (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Dead Don’t Die) in the role of Elvis Prestley, while an ethereal version of “Suspicious Minds“.

In what he called “Elvis Monday”, Luhrmann writes: “I did a little bit to let you know that we are taking care of business on June 24, 2022”. The director of Moulin Rouge! And Australia wrote the script with longtime collaborator Craig Pearce, along with Sam Bromell. In addition to Butler, the cast boasts big stars, such as Tom Hanks, David Wenham (The Lord of the Rings: The two towers), And Olivia DeJonge (Will, The Visit).

Luhrmann returns to his musical roots by recounting Presley’s life, seen through the complicated relationship that the King of Rock and Roll he had with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The story spans over 20 years, delving into the intricacies of Presley and Parker’s relationship, highlighting his rise to success in an ever-changing cultural America. At the center of Presley’s journey will be the most significant and influential person in his life – Priscilla Presley (DeJonge).

The studio originally set the release date for June 3, 2022, later postponed by more than two weeks. To report as Elvis it will only be released in theaters and not in a hybrid way. Warner Brothers therefore seems to want to move away from its previous “pandemic” distribution plan, which saw the films released simultaneously in theaters and streamed on HBO Max; a move that made them lose Christopher Nolan and his next Robert J. Oppenheimer project, which he switched to Universal.