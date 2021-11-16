Elvis Presley, here are the first images of Baz Luhrmann’s biopic

The director shared the first images of the biopic dedicated to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll with actor Austin Butler as Elvis

Director Baz Luhrmann shared the first images of the biopic film dedicated to one of the most iconic figures in the history of rock, the King Elvis Presley. In the clip lasting a few seconds, the actor can be seen for the first time Austin Butler in the role of Elvis.

Taking Care Of Business

The biopic about Elvis Presley you will do it and communicate it anyway director of the film, Baz Luhrmann through a post on Twitter.

In the clip posted by Luhrmann yes (intra) they see a few seconds of the actor Austin Butler as Elvis both with the classic white outfit and with the leather one of the comeback special.

In the tweet Luhrmann also announced that the film will be released in US theaters on June 24, 2022.

The use of the expression and the acronym TCB (Taking Care Of Business in a Flesh, Elvis motto), as well as the few images shown, moreover, would suggest that the film will largely address the years of his career at the turn of the 60s and 70s, which marked his return to live activity. Additionally, an alternate version of the hit is used in the clip ‘Suspicious Minds’ which entered the ranking right in 1969.





The cast of the biopic about Elvis

Protagonist of the film as Elvis And Austin Butler who, among other roles, played the member of Manson Family Tex Watson in “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood” from Quentin Tarantino. According to reports from some newspapers, Butler would have taken the part by typing names like Harry Styles, Miles Teller and Ansel Elgort. At his side his long-time manager, the Colonel Parker which will be played by Tom Hanks And Olivia DeJonge What will be Priscilla Presley and also the singer-songwriter Yola, formerly in our Top 20 who will play the legendary progenitor of rock, Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Elvis’ relationship with Colonel Parker and Priscilla will be one of the main elements of the film directed by director of Moulin Rouge.

The story will follow the entire rise of the King of Rock’n’Roll from a southern boy to a world icon and symbol of the United States, with all its controversies, until his death in 1977.

“I knew I couldn’t have made this movie if the casting wasn’t absolutely perfect and we thoroughly searched for an actor who had the knack to revive every natural movement and vocal qualities of this unmatched star, but also her vulnerability. ” – Baz Luhrmann said two years ago, before production of the film was stopped due to the pandemic – “Throughout the casting process it was an honor to meet such a wide variety of talent. I had heard of Austin Butler for his amazing performance with Denzel Washington in ‘The Iceman Cometh’ on Broadway and throughout the journey of continuous video rehearsal. and music and workshops I was sure I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the most iconic musical figures ever. ”