Elvis Presley, horror cinema and the tricks to not be disturbed

The king is dead, long live the king. 45 years after his death Elvis Presley stay The King, and his deeds continue to be passed down, even the smallest ones. How to go to the cinema to see a movie, perhaps horror. In relation to this specific genre, the American rocker had a passionbut together a fear such as to force it to put in place a very particular defense mechanism.

To tell it, they are the same cousin Billy Smith – member of the closest circle of his friends and associates known as Memphis Mafia – and the wife Jowho on their Youtube channel remember when they went together to see The exorcist:

He liked it. One of her favorite parts was when Regan’s head turned completely. She started laughing and said, ‘I wish I could! That way I could look around when I get ready.

But Elvis used to laugh at what he feared, a very common system that many adopt. Is that The King he also showed off on the occasion of the screening of The shark from Steven Spielbergaccording to the testimony of witnesses, according to whom he was amused at the thought “of how many people he would feed” the big fish.

“He would have found something fun in anything – were the words of Jo Smith. – I think sometimes he did it for not. get too involved “.

Going to the cinema, however, remained a difficult habit to keep for such a popular subject, even forced to rent entire amusement parksskating rinks such as the Rainbow Rollerdome or cinemas, such as Memphis’s Whitehaven Plaza, often by purchasing all tickets for the scheduled show or just going out in the middle of the night.

“When a new movie came out, Elvis always knew it and we went to the movies – the two added again. – Loved The Shark, We went to Whitehaven Plaza to see him. He thought about how many people he would feed! But him he did not eat fish“. A known idiosyncrasy, which in fact led him to ban cooking seafood in his Graceland.