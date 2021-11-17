Elvis Presley, the biopic (with Tom Hanks) dedicated to the life of the King of rock’n’roll is coming. Look at the first pictures

The film that tells the story of the greatest rock star of all time, Elvis Presley, will arrive in cinemas on June 24, 2022. The director announced it with a Tweet Baz Luhrmann (the visionary who created the visual and musical imagery of cult films such as Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge and The Great Gatsby) by posting a first clip, accompanied by the hashtag TCB or “Taking Care of Business”, A phrase used like slogan from the king of rock ‘n’ roll starting in 1968 (his live band was called TCB Band).

Austin Butler, who he starred with Quentin Tarantino in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood he plays Elvis and is at his side Tom Hanks in the shoes of Colonel Parker, the inflexible ex-soldier who became his manager who guided his career transforming him into a commercial phenomenon never equaled by anyone and a true icon of American pop culture.

Baz Luhrmann’s film tells the rise of a boy born in 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi who was a truck driver and performed at country fairs singing on the back of pickups for a cowboy audience, until the day of August 1953 when he entered the Sun Records from Sam Phillips to record an acetate with two pieces, My Happiness And That’s When Your Heartaches Begin to give to his mother, and then the debut with the first self-titled album in March 1956 and the film debut with Love Me Tender.

The beginning of a career that made Elvis the best-selling solo artist in the world with 24 albums and 17 soundtracks released until his death at the age of 42 on August 16, 1977.

In the clip of the film, which will be a musical, it shows Austin Butler walk with the unmistakable gait of Elvis with an a cappella version of Suspicious Minds of 1968. Baz Luhrmann said his reading of Elvis Presley’s out-of-the-ordinary life focuses on complicated human and professional relationship with Colonel Parker and the meeting with his wife Priscilla Presley, played by Olivia DeJonge. An ambitious project, as it is in the style of Baz Luhrmann who has always tried to amaze the public and to challenge critics (in Romeo + Juliet he set the most famous love story ever in Los Angeles in the 90s while maintaining the text original by Shakespeare), although due to the agreements made with Elvis Presley’s family for the granting of the rights to the original music he had to stop at the years of the rise to success, giving up the story of the last difficult years of the myth. The film does not yet have a title, but also due to the delays in filming due to the pandemic (which hit Tom Hanks) it is already one of the most anticipated for next summer.

Watch the teaser trailer with the first images: