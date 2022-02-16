Elvis Presley: the first images of the film with Tom Hanks

Baz Luhrmann shared the first images of the biopic film directed by him about Elvis Presley. The film, simply titled “Elvis” and due out in US cinemas on June 24th, sees Tom Hanks playing the manager of the King of Rock, Colonel Tom Parker.

The filmmaker published the teaser of the feature film on Twitter to anticipate the release of a real trailer on Thursday 17 February. In the clip, which reveals some movie preview scenes, he hears: “I just have to make the most of this while I can. It could all be over in a flash.” In the tweet, to accompany the clip, Luhrmann added the hashtag #TCB, to Presley’s motto, “Taking Care of Business“.

Colonel Parkerin the film played by Tom Hanks, he played a important role in the rise of Elvis Presley promoting his career ever since he took his first steps before becoming its manager. The role of Elvis is played by actor Austin Butlerpreviously seen in “The Dead Don’t Die” by Jim Jarmusch and in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino.

On Butler’s choice to play the legendary Tupelo musician, director Baz Luhrmann said: “We searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this unparalleled star, but also the artist’s inner vulnerability “.