“Elvis”, the story of the artist and the man called “The King of Rock and Roll”

Elvis, 159-minute musical drama. From visionary Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann comes “Elvis,” a drama from Warner Bros. Pictures starring Austin Butler and Oscar-winner, Tom Hanks. The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, “Colonel” Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker that spanned for more than 20 yearsfrom Presley’s rise to fame to the establishment of his unprecedented stardom, to an evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence of USA as background. Elvis Aaron Presley was born on January 8, 1935 in memphisTennessee and died a August 16, 1977, because of their excesses such as being overweight, drug addiction, depression. In addition to his successful music career, he also made several movies in his time. Also in the cast is Olivia DeJonge, Luke Bracey, Baz Luhrmann directs.

sinister twinterror in 109 minutes, the film from Finland takes us into the aftermath of a tragic accident that claimed the life of one of his twins, Rachel and her husband Anthony and their surviving son move in hopes of building a new life. What begins as a time of healing in the tranquil Scandinavian countryside soon takes an unexpected turn when Rachel She begins to unravel the tortuous truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces trying to take him over. Starring Steven Cree, Tristan Ruggeri, Barbara Marten, Teresa Palmer, directed by Taneli Mustone.

Thor: Love and Thunder, adventure, fiction and action in 120 minutes. Once again Marvel Studios arrives, in a new adventure with the film that finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced, a search for inner peace. But the removal of him is interrupted by a galaxy killer known as Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late. The film is directed by Taika Waititi.

Minions: A Villain is Born, animation and comedy in 88 minutes. The untold story of a twelve-year-old boy’s dream of becoming the world’s greatest supervillain. Now in this prequel that is set in the 1970s, tells the origin story of how Gru (voiced by Oscar nominee Steve Carell), the world’s greatest supervillain, first met his iconic Minions, forming the most despicable team in cinema and facing the force world’s most unstoppable criminal. With new characters, more adventures and a special soundtrack for the 70’s-inspired film lead by Diana Ross the soundtrack has 19 tracks. In the voices we find Steve Carell, Taraji P. Henson, Pierre Coffin, Michelle Yeoh, directed by Kyle Balda.

black phone, terror and suspense in 102 minutes. Based on true events, the plot leads to finney shaw a shy and intelligent 13-year-old kidnapped by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where yelling is useless. When a black phone disconnected on the wall begins to sound, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. The tape takes elements from a true story, which happened on December 4, 1972 in California known as the case Steven Stayner, when a boy is kidnapped and abused for seven years, approached by a man named Kenneth Parnell. Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, Ethan Hawke, Gina Jun, James Ransone directs Scott Derrickson.

Top Gun: Maverick, action in 131 minutes. After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s finest aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a special mission the likes of which no living pilot has seen before. Maverick meets the lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw “Rooster” (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick and Lieutenant Nick Bradshaw’s late friend, known as “Goose”. Facing an uncertain future and confronting his past, Maverick he is drawn into a fight against his fears and a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly. Also in the cast is Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris; the address is Joseph Kosinski.

The perfect man, 105 minute romantic comedy. Scientific soul working in the famous museum Pergamon of Berlin, to obtain funding for your research, you agree to participate in an unusual study. For three weeks she will live with a humanoid robot programmed to fit her personality, her needs and to make her happy. Sandra Hüller, Dan Stevens, Hans Löw, Maren Eggert act, directed by Maria Schrader.