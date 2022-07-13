Elvis: who is Austin Butler, the actor who plays the King of Rock? | Music

Jean G Fowler

Learn about the actor in charge of capturing the life of Elvis Presley in the biographical film

The King of Rock is back on the big screen, but this time it’s in biographical movie mode in which not just anyone could play Elvis Presley to the level it deserves, which meant a huge challenge for actor austin butlerwho was chosen over the likes of Harry Styles and Miles Teller for the role… But who exactly is he?

Few people have the ability to move their hips like the king and Austin Butler proved that he has the touch to do it, even impressing director Baz Luhrmann himself (The Great Gatsby, Romeo and Juliet), who was surprised by the imitation of the southern accent that the 30-year-old actor had, very similar to that of the singer.

If the face of austin butler It seems familiar to you from somewhere, it is because the actor born on August 17, 1991 in Anaheim, California, was a Disney star, as he is known for his role as James Garrett in Zoey 101; was also in The Carrie Diaryyes and in The Shannara Chronicles.

The American is also a musician and even performed a song in Icarly called “Whatever My Love”, but above all, he has focused on his acting career: he has had appearances in Ned’s School Survival Manual, Drake and Josh, CSI: Miami, Wizards of Waverly Place, Arrow and is confirmed to work on the sequel to dunes.

As for his personal life, it is known that Austin Butler had a long relationship with Vanessa Hudgens, with whom he was from 2011 to 2022, and in May 2022 it was confirmed that he is the boyfriend of the model Kaia Gerber.

Austin has 2.7 million followers on Instagram, to whom he occasionally shares images of his daily life and work, also focusing on modeling.

When is the Elvis movie released?

The Elvis Movie, directed by Baz Luhrmann with a cast made up of Butler, Tom Hanks, Dacre Montgomery, Olivia DeJonge, among others, opens in theaters on July 14.