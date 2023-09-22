Elysian Film Group, Anonymous Content and Bleecker Street buy UK rights to Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron

Elysian Film Group, Anonymous Content and Bleecker Street announced today that they have jointly acquired UK rights to boy and heronThe much awaited new film of the great filmmaker hayao miyazaki – his first film in a decade. Elysian Film Group will release the film in UK cinemas later this year.

The Studio Ghibli production overtook the first four-day box office of Spirited Away (2001) in Japan this summer, and had its international premiere last week as the opening night of the Toronto International Film Festival, receiving an enthusiastic response. The film will have its UK premiere as a special presentation at the London Film Festival next month.

You can read our review of the film here.

The Boy and the Heron is a hand-crafted, original story written and directed by the Academy Award-winning director. Produced by Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki, the film features a musical score by Miyazaki’s longtime collaborator Joe Hisaishi.

The deal was negotiated by Anonymous Content’s Nick Shumaker along with Elysian Film Group’s Danny Perkins and Kent Sanderson and Avi Eshenassi on behalf of Bleecker Street and Goodfellas’ Vincent Maraval and Eva Diederichs on behalf of the filmmakers. The acquisition continues the collaboration between companies across borders at a time of corporate contraction.

The companies jointly commented, “Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli are second to none as artists and innovators, and we couldn’t be more proud to bring this beautiful, emotional film to audiences across the UK”

The deal marks the first time Bleecker Street has directly invested in UK distribution and is their first animated film. Earlier this year at TIFF, Bleecker Street acquired U.S. rights to the British comedy Fakeham Hall, starring Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Thomasin McKenzie, Katherine Waterston and Emma Laird, which will begin principal photography in early 2024, and in this market This is their second collaboration. With Elysian Film Group, who will produce, and untitled content. Bleacher’s upcoming highly anticipated release slate includes Meg Ryan’s What Happens Later, starring Ryan alongside David Duchovny, which will be released on November 3; Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson’s Waitress: The Musical, which is set for release on December 7 with Fathom Events; The Origin, a Stone Age thriller, is making its North American premiere at Fantastic Fest; and Gabriella Cowperthwaite’s space station-set thriller ISS, which recently premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Festival to rave reviews. Recent titles include: Guy Nattiv’s Golda starring Helen Mirren which is in cinemas now; Mark Turtletaub’s sci-fi comedy, Jules, starring Sir Ben Kingsley; the Catherine Hardwicke-directed Mafia Mamma starring Toni Collette and Monica Bellucci; Laurel Parmet’s feature directorial debut and Sundance Film Festival breakout The Starling Girl; and Alice Troughton’s The Lesson with Daryl McCormack, Richard E. Grant, and Julie Delpy.

