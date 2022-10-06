“Em, you are iconic”: Emily Ratajkowski mocks “ugly men” after rumors of her separation from Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajowksi has mocked “ugly men” after claims her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, was unfaithful to her.

The 31-year-old supermodel posted to TikTok over the weekend, participating in the viral trend “He’s a 10 but…” and duetting with a video by user @Pierina. In the video, Ratajkowski nods in agreement with the original video, which says “When he thinks he’s a 10 because he got you, but you like ugly men.”

the actress of gone girldressed in a red bikini, was also filmed doing lip sync with ‘Pump 101’ by Digga D & Still Brickin, with the lyrics: “How can I say this in a friendly way? [¿Cómo lo puedo decir de una manera amistosa?]”.

Ratajkowski clarified in the title of his TikTok video, which read: “For legal reasons, this is a joke.”

Still, fans couldn’t help but praise the model for “iconically” poking fun at Bear-McClard, who she’s split from.

“Um, you’re iconic,” one TikTok user commented.

“So much class Emily. This is how a relationship ends,” someone else wrote.

“SHOTS have been fired!” commented a third person.

Comedian Brittany Furlan even wrote, “Yeah okay baby we were all wondering how he won you over.”

“That’s it,” another fan commented, while someone else expressed, “I’m seriously OBSESSED with divorced emrata.”

Ratajkowski has been subtly adding fuel to rumors that she is divorcing her film producer husband amid claims that he was unfaithful. Although the author of My Body has yet to publicly confirm their separation, Ratajkowski has given like to tweets and has published videos alluding to his divorce.

Page Six reported on June 15 that Ratajkowski planned to divorce Bear-McClard after he allegedly cheated on her. Just days later, the model was seen without her wedding ring as she walked the couple’s dog in New York City, and again without her ring as she walked with a son’s son. year of the couple, Sylvester.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard tied the knot in February 2018, a marriage in the form of a small civil ceremony just weeks after confirming they were together. The former couple later had her son Sylvester in March 2021.