EMA and Primary advance in a drug surveillance network

European organizations of Family medicine and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have reaffirmed their strategic lines of joint work with the aim of further strengthening the collaboration between the two. The purpose of the regulatory body is to involve more General Medicine physicians in the processes of elaboration and follow-up of medicines. While, for their part, Family doctors want to take advantage of their extensive database and become a drug shortage monitoring network and adverse effects.

As you have been able to find out Medical Writingat the annual meeting between the EMA and the European Union of General Practitioners (UEMO), the European Forum for Primary Care (EFPC) and the World Organization of Family Physicians, WONCA-Europe, the “focus areas for 2022-2023″including Covid-19 and vaccines, drug shortages, real-world data and preliminary discussions, and early involvement in EMA preparatory work at a workshop antimicrobial resistance in 2023.

In addition, according to sources from the regulatory body, the progress made since last September 2020, when the lines of action were agreed, was also discussed. The result of this meeting was also the activation of the group of experts of family doctors that advises the EMA and its commitment to expand it in the coming years.

A leading role of Family in the use of medicines

This collaboration, which was formalized for the first time in June 2019, has been advancing in the idea that Familia assumes greater role in drug regulation. “Family doctors have a huge database that is not used and we are trying to find the formula to take advantage of it, since we can provide real-life data. affirms Hermenegildo Marcos Carreras, delegate of the WTO in the UEMO.

In this sense, the specialist details that the objective is for the European Family group to become a drug shortage monitoring system. “Family doctors, together with the Pharmacy, can and should be an early warning system for drug shortages. In addition, we can also recommend substitute drugs, since we know before anyone else when a drug works”.

Family, the most appropriate specialists to detect side effects

Marcos Carreras recalls that Family are “the top drug distributors and those who are in contact with people”, and, therefore, believes that they can make a great contribution if they advance their relationship with the EMA. “A medicine that is treated in the hospital is only made from one point of view. For example, the neurologist only looks at the nervous system and the cardiologist only at the heart. However, we treat polypathological patients and therefore, multimedicated. We are a very important alert and secondary effects system. Is essential that we collaborate with the EMA”claims the specialist.

In addition to the scarcity, according to Marcos Carreras, Familia is very concerned about antimicrobial resistance. In this sense, he considers that general practitioners have the ability to detect this resistance due to their extensive database and prescribe other alternative medications.

With the aim of advancing in these matters, the EMA has revived the group of Family experts that advises them. According to agency sources, this group of experts plays a big role” in getting general practitioners involved in EMA evaluations, in developing relevant communication activities, and in exploring greater collaboration with research networks in Primary Care, with a focus on generating real-world evidence.