EMA approves teclistamab (Janssen) for multiple myeloma

Janssen has announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended the marketing authorization conditional of teclistamab monotherapy for adult patients with relapsed multiple myeloma and refractory (MMRR) who have received at least three prior lines of treatment, including an immunomodulatory drug, a proteasome inhibitor, and an anti-CD38 antibody, and who have had disease progression on the last treatment. Teclistamab is a ready-to-use, bispecific T-cell retargeting antibody. It targets both B cell maturation antigen (BCMA), a marker found on multiple myeloma cells, and CD3 on T cells.

Conditional marketing authorization is the approval of a medicine that addresses unmet medical needs of patients on the basis of less complete data than is normally required, as the benefit of the immediate availability of the medicinal product outweighs the risk, and the applicant may provide comprehensive clinical data in the future. Although newer treatment options have almost doubled the survival of patients with multiple myeloma in recent decades, it remains an incurable disease. Almost all patients will relapse and require further treatment. Generally, the efficacy decreases with each line of treatment and patients face a poor prognosis.



In December 2021, the EMA granted accelerated evaluation to teclistamab. Expedited assessment reduces the time in which the CHMP reviews a marketing authorization application (MAA, for its acronym in English) and is granted when a drug is of great interest to public health and represents a therapeutic innovation.

“We strive to offer our strong portfolio of multiple myeloma pipelines with diverse mechanisms and targets to try to improve patient outcomes”, has indicated Peter Lebowitz, director of the Global Therapeutic Area of ​​Oncology of Janssen Research & Development, LLC. Furthermore, he has added that “teclistamab is proof of this approach. If the decision is adopted by the European Commission, it could be the first worldwide approval of teclistamab as the first bispecific T-cell retargeting antibody for the treatment of patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.”

This CHMP opinion is based on positive results from the open-label, multi-cohort Phase 1/2 study, MajesTEC-1 (NCT03145181 and NCT04557098), evaluating the efficacy and safety profile of teclistamab in adults with MMRR.



“Deep and lasting” answers

The latest study findings were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Teclistamab induced profound and long-lasting responses in patients with multiple myeloma previously treated with three pharmacological groups (n=165). With a median follow-up of approximately 14 months, the overall response rate was 63 percent (confidence interval [IC] 95 percent: 55.2–70.4), with complete response (CR) or better being achieved in 39.4 percent of patients. Nearly half (46 percent) of patients who achieved CR or better had negative minimal residual disease (MRD) (105).

Adverse events were consistent with this patient population and toxicities consistent with T cell redirection were mostly grade 1/2.1 The most common adverse events were cytokine release syndrome and neutropenia. Infections were frequent. The overall incidence of neurotoxic events was low (24 patients; 14.5 percent) and five patients (3 percent) had immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome. There were five treatment-related deaths, and dose reductions and discontinuations due to adverse effects were rare.

“Our ambition to try to eliminate multiple myeloma is today stronger than ever. We aim to achieve this goal by investing in cutting-edge innovations that address the needs of patients and offer healthcare professionals options they haven’t had before”, said Edmond Chan, Hematology Therapeutic Area Director for EMEA at Janssen-Cilag Limited. “The CHMP recommendation is an exciting step forward on this journey and we look forward to working with health authorities to make teclistamab available to patients in Europe as soon as possible,” he added.