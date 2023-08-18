EMA Authorizes Commercialization of Iverik Bio for AV…

japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas Pharma is announced this Friday, August 18, accepting the regulatory review by European Medicines Agency ,EMArefers to a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for avasincaptated pegol (ACP), an investigational complement C5 inhibitor for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA). macular degeneration Age-related (AMD).

Praveen U DugalPresident of Astellas Company, Iverick Bio, states that “This approval of our marketing authorization application European Union This is an important milestone in our global effort to help patients with GA, becoming one of the leading due to blindness Whole world”.

“We look forward to making ACP available to patients in Europe”

after test committee on drugs for human use The CHMP is responsible for preparing the opinion of the EMA and will start the review of the MAA as part of the procedure. centralized license For the 27 member states of the European Union (EU). “We look forward to collaborating with the CHMP throughout the review process and to making ACP available to patients in Europe,” he concluded. Dugel,

Geographic atrophy is a form of AMD that can cause irreparable damage of sight Therefore, it is estimated that without timely treatment, 66% of people with AG may have severe vision loss, even leading to permanent blindness. It is estimated that around the world 5 million people He has AG in at least one eye.

based on MAA clinical trials Phases 3 GATHER1 and GATHER2, which after completing the respective phase, evaluated the safety in more than 700 patients, and the efficacy of monthly intravitreal administration of 2 mg PCA in patients with AMD secondary to AG during a period 12 months, the primary analysis showed statistically significant reduction in GA increase rate in PCa-treated patients compared to sham.

A statistically significant decrease in the growth rate of GA was observed in the primary analysis

ACP approved by Food and Drug Administration From the US as Izervay (avasinecepted pegol intravitreal solution) for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD) on Aug 4, 2023.

This acceptance of the EU Marketing Authorization Application shall have no effect on financial forecast of the current financial year ending March 31, 2024.