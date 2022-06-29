Ema Egg shares video on TikTok and users call her “lover” | Mexico news

As you know, king bacona supposed close friend of daisy anahywife Eduin Caz, assured that the singer’s marriage had come to an end. went through social networks where the artist made it clear that the relationship with his partner was better than ever.

Based on Rey Bacino’s statements, some Internet users concluded that, presumably, Madeleyn Ainleybetter known as Emma Eggwas the mistress of the interpreter of “Get over me.”

Now the presenter of “It’s a show” shared a video on your account TikTok and the users did not take long to leave their comments, there were even those who called her “the other”.

“Who makes it laughing, crying the pay, law of life”, “What does it feel like to be the other?”“Those of us who came to gossip here”, “Eduin already said that he is still with his wife, what do you gain by saying bad things to her?”, “It is no one’s fault that the man does not respect, she is free”, “You’re too pretty to be the other one”“What does it feel like to be the other, the second, the third but never the first?” are some of the messages that can be found in the post.

Eduin Caz breaks the silence after controversy over alleged divorce

Eduin Caz decided to show his face after King Bacon, a supposed friend of Daisy Anahy, assured that the singer’s marriage was over.

“Before inventing pure bullshit they should investigate things well. They didn’t leave me, I didn’t leave her and I don’t have a lover either, “said the artist.

It should be noted that, at the time, Daisy’s alleged friend commented that he did not know the reasons for the breakup.