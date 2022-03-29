Ema initiates Spanish ‘booster’ vaccine exam Hipra – Europe

James 6 hours ago Health Leave a comment 51 Views

BRUSSELS, MAR 29 – The European drug agency Ema has started the examination with ‘rolling review’, the accelerated evaluation procedure, of the Spanish vaccine against Covid developed by the Spanish multinational Hipra as a booster for adults who have already completed the coronavirus vaccination course with other vaccines. He announces it in a note. The decision to move to the ‘rolling review’ is based on preliminary results from laboratory studies and clinical studies, which suggest that the immune response with the Hipra vaccine may be effective against Sars-Cov2, even in variants such as Omicron.

REPRODUCTION RESERVED © Copyright ANSA


Last update:


Source link

About James

Check Also

Covid-19: what is the “silent” omicron like, the sub-variant that is already dominant throughout the world

Drafting BBC News World 53 minutes image source, Getty Images The extremely transmissible omicron variant …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved