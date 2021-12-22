Ema: Novavax will help vaccinate the world as soon as possible

“The Novavax vaccine is easier to handle, as it can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures. This vaccine will provide very high amounts of doses, up to 1 billion per year, to the Covax program. And this will help ensure that the world is vaccinated as soon as possible ”. This was reported by Marco Cavaleri, head of the task force for vaccines and Covid-19 therapies of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) during a press conference and a few hours after the green light for conditional marketing in the ‘EU of the Nuvaxovid vaccine, developed by Novavax.

Ema: “The epidemiological situation remains worrying”

“One year after the first approval of the vaccine I would not have believed we were still in an epidemic, but as you all know the epidemiological situation remains extremely worrying in Europe and the Omicron variant has become the predominant variant in an increasing number of countries”. These, however, are the words of the executive director of the EMA, Emer Cooke, who spoke during the same press conference. “With five vaccines and six treatments we are much better prepared than last year and we are ready to adapt vaccines and treatments if necessary”, he added, also launching an appeal to “increase vaccinations and booster doses”

Vaccine: “We still don’t know if you need a new one with Omicron”

Still on the subject of the anti-Covid vaccine, Cooke explained that it is not certain “yet if we will need an adapted vaccine” that can counter the spread of the new Omicron variant. But “we won’t have to start from scratch” to make it happen, he explained. “The scientific community needs to see more data on the impact of the variant on the efficacy of approved vaccines,” said the expert.