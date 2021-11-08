Ema speeds up assistance to Merck Pill Countries. Aifa and the Ministry will decide shortly – Health

Faced with the increase in infections, the European Medicines Agency “will provide EU-wide recommendations as soon as possible to help national authorities decide on possible early use” the oral anti-Covid medicine molnupiravir manufactured by Merck “for example, in emergency contexts”. This was announced by the EMA specifying that the strategy was agreed together with the heads of the national medicines agencies.

The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) and the Ministry of Health will deal, according to what is learned, in a very short time the emergency use of the anti Covid drug orally molnupiravir manufactured by Merck. The same procedure already followed with monoclonal antibodies in February will be used. The decision will take place shortly, as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) believes that “further guidance on treatments for Covid is needed in light of the increase in infection rates and deaths”.