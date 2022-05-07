Email alerts the National Soccer League of alleged match fixing in the current Clausura Tournament – ​​Prensa Libre

This information also reached the emails of the National Football Federation and the 12 teams that make up the highest category of Guatemalan football and would have had copy to the same International Federation of Associated Football -FIFA-.

An anonymous email reached the Liga Nacional de Fútbol, ​​which alerted them since it is alleged information from which they developed match fixing in the tournament in the present Torneo Clausura.

The information that reached the League is that there were certain arrangements involving players and a member of the coaching staff of a team.

There is extensive information and even screenshots of chats in which the alleged fixes were made. So far no member of the National League has spoken publicly on the subject.

According to a source close to the league, it will deliver everything to the Ethics Commission of the National Football Federation, which will be in charge of carrying out the respective investigation.

If clear evidence is found on the subject, soccer in Guatemala would once again be tainted in a match-fixing case, as happened in 2012, when the players Guillermo Ramírez, Yoni Flores, Gustavo Cabrera and Cristian García, were suspended for life after being accused of having participated in match fixing with the National Team, which in the end did not prove anything about said accusation.