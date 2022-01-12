New attempt at fraud through false email by theRevenue Agency: this time the object of the campaign by phishing concerns the VAT communications.

As usually happens in these scam attempts, the email arrives from an email address that recalls that of the Revenue Agency, and which therefore could deceive some distracted taxpayers.

The invitation of the Financial Administration is that of delete the email, absolutely avoiding clicking on one of the attachments.

False emails from the Revenue Agency on VAT communications: watch out for scam

The Revenue Agency has identified a new one phishing campaign to the detriment of citizens. I love it to attract the unsuspecting taxpayers would be inconsistencies in the communications of “Periodic eliminations” VAT. The email, of course false, contains a link to the real site of the Revenue Agency, and an invitation to check your situation and view the “complete situation”.

Be careful to click on the link: this actually leads to an attachment containing a malicious file. We leave an example of the email in question:







As you can see, there are spelling errors (“electronic” mail) and incorrect formatting of all the text of the email, in addition to the fact that it is not clear what “periodic deletions” are VAT.

Email scam from the Revenue Agency on VAT communications: what to do?

What to do if you receive such an email? The Revenue Agency recommends two things:

delete the message of mail received;

of mail received; do not click on any links and don’t try to open any attachments.

It is essential not to click on any link: remember that phishing is a type of online scam in which in the message there is usually a link that only apparently refers to the website of the credit institution or service to which you are registered. In fact, explains the Postal Police “The site to which you connect has been set up identical to the original one. If the user enters their confidential data, these will be available to criminals. “