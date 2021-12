Emamotorsport: Emanuele Sabatino died

Emanuele Sabatino, known to the general public as Ema Motorsport, there is no more. The most followed mechanic in Italy suddenly died in the afternoon of 9 December: the announcement, published on his website, was made by his wife and the team of mechanics he worked with.

His own story. The 45-year-old from Pavia has passed in a few years from the failure of his workshop to the conduct of a television program focused on his own professional figure. Emanuele has been able to reinvent himself, publishing many videos on YouTube in which he explained how cars are made, showing the mechanical interventions and repairs he carried out day after day on cars of all kinds. So he made his way on social media, gaining hundreds of thousands of followers and landing in the world of television where, in addition to conducting the program dedicated to him – “In the workshop with Ema” – he was also the judge of the two seasons of “Cortesie per l ‘car”.